Priyanka Chopra Blows Up Twitter With 75-ft Long Wedding Veil (PHOTOS, VIDEO)

US singer Nick Jonas, 26, and Bollywood movie star Priyanka Chopra, 36, have officially married in Rajasthan state, India after a whirlwind romance and summer engagement.

The Bollywood movie star chose a Ralph Lauren designed dress with more than two million mother-of-pearl sequins sewed into it, but it was the veil that stole the show.

The photos and videos of the wedding have quickly spread all over social media, with people admiring the show.

Social media users have widely commented on the 75-ft (22.86-metre) wedding veil, comparing it to the 16-ft veil (4.8-metre) Meghan Markle, now the Duchess of Sussex, wore at her wedding.

Netizens have also mocked the long wedding veil that needed a team of men to carry it.

The couple's three-day spectacular wedding also included a traditional Hindu ceremony that saw the couple exchanging vows again.