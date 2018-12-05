Register
00:37 GMT +305 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Pro-Nazi images remain on Tumblr after the company banned pornography from its platform.

    ‘Cowardly’: Users Fume as Tumblr Dumps Porn, Allows Neo-Nazis to Flourish

    Tumblr
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Tumblr’s decision to ban pornographic images from its platform on Monday has been roundly panned as bad for fan culture and harmful to sex workers. The move restricts content on the site that many users appreciated, yet leaves the platform open to neo-Nazi images that had also generated complaints, a Sputnik News investigation has found.

    Since Tumblr's founding in 2007, the social media site has been the "go-to place for risque content barred from social media sites like Facebook or Instagram," Sputnik News reported as the new ban was announced.

    Casey Fiesler, a faculty member at the Department of Information Science at University of Colorado Boulder: College of Media, Communication and Information, who studies "social computing," highlighted just how badly Tumblr's ban on pornography could go.

    Fiesler shared a study she and others conducted of "fandom platform migration" which showed that the most "striking" example of a "mass exodus" from a fandom platform (where fans of anything from the Harry Potter books to video games like "Overwatch" go to share their own fictional tales of their favorite characters, or their drawings of them, a hefty portion of which are often lewd) was from the website LiveJournal after it made a similar decision to ban nude imagery.

    Meanwhile, sex workers, already reeling from the Stop Enabling Sex Traffickers Act and the Allow States and Victims to Fight Online Sex Trafficking Act (FOSTA-SESTA), which became law in April, say Tumblr's move could hurt them as well. Sex workers say FOSTA-SESTA puts them in harm's way by eliminating safe avenues for advertising and forcing them into the streets. The claim has been vindicated by the increasing arrests of sex workers since the bill allowed for websites like Backpage, which advertised personal and sexual services, to be shut down by authorities, and other sites like Craigslist shuttered similar sections for fear of the same.

    Sex workers who hold live webcam shows or sell naked photographs online had previously found a safe space to do business within Tumblr's "explicit" filters. Now, the company is banning any images, GIFs or videos that depict sex acts, human genitals or "female-presenting nipples."

    "[We're] talking about if we're going to be able to keep our blogs or if we're going to have to just abandon Tumblr and work on different platforms," Lanae, a 28-year-old sex worker from Kentucky, told The Daily Beast on Monday. "It was pretty much panic from all of us."

    Meanwhile, Tumblr's filter is flagging photos as inappropriate that are not pornographic at all, including pictures of old comic book and anime series covers, still shots from the 1978 TV series "The Incredible Hulk" and stills from other movies like "RoboCop."

    Laurie Richards, a UK-based reporter, went viral on Twitter on Monday with more than 20,000 retweets in around one day. "Tumblr being able to just ban all porn on their platform is fascinating because they show just how easily they could also choose to ban, for instance, Nazis," she wrote. 

    Explicit material
    CC0
    Missed Connection: Craigslist Shuts Down ‘Personals’ Tab in US

    "I think the tweet touched a nerve because people are angry about fascism, abuse, and covering ‘female presenting' (hah) bodies on ALL the major social media platforms, not just Tumblr," Richards told Sputnik News via Twitter direct message.

    "Most people on Twitter nowadays know that fascist accounts are banned from view in Germany (quite successfully). And so if that double standard is already obvious, and then you get this post-FOSTA/SESTA lunacy that polices EVERYONE's bodies (which sex workers warned us about), of course people are going to call bullshit on social media firms making such a cowardly and insidious move," she said.

    Sputnik News searched Tumblr for phrases associated with the current iteration of the American neo-Nazi movement, finding that some search terms associated with it were likely blocked by the company, but others still flourished.

    For example, the term "white supremacy" does not turn up any results, just a message that reads: "That search was weird and we didn't really ‘get' it." 

    In this Thursday, July 11, 2013 photo, the Tumblr logo is displayed at Nasdaq, in New York. Yahoo has paid $1.1 billion to buy the blogging site Tumblr in one of this year's most buzzed-about deals. Now, Tumblr is flaunting its hipster credentials with a first-ever breakdown of the year's hottest trends, topics and celebrities. The retrospective starts Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2013, with an exploration of 20 categories ranging from the most popular musical groups to the most interesting architecture of 2013.
    © AP Photo/ Mark Lennihan
    Tumblr Tightens Grip: Users Mourn as Platform Announces Ban on Adult Content (PHOTOS)

    However, a search for the term "national socialism" turns up four blogs and numerous neo-Nazi posts, including ones that say "There is no shame in European heritage," historical photos of Heinrich Himmler, a "daily reminder" that the Nazi-era German flag is the "most beautiful, and pleasing flag in existence," a meme praising Hitler as among the "last warriors who fought the satanic jewish banking cartel that rules you today," GIFs of Nazis marching in formation and much more.

    A search for the term "white power" yields six blogs, including one called "Stick together whites!" that features a woman standing in front of a Swastika as a profile picture and a reference to "14/88" in the bio; 14/88 refers to the neo-Nazi slogan "We must secure the existence of our people and a future for white children," or "fourteen words," and Hitler's birthday, with the eights representing the eighth letter of the alphabet, H, and HH signifying "heil Hitler." The blog also posts racist and pro-Nazi images.

    Searches on Tumblr for terms like "white genocide" and "it's ok to be white" yield similar results.

    Related:

    Tumblr Tightens Grip: Users Mourn as Platform Announces Ban on Adult Content
    Tumblr Removed From Apple Store Over Child Pornography Content
    Yahoo Buys Tumblr for $1.1 Billion
    Social Media in Awe Over Chinese Woman Hugging, Feeding Wolves By Mouth (VIDEO)
    Trump Trolled: Social Media Applauds Indian Teen for Showing Mirror to US Prez
    New York Lawmakers Want Social Media Considered in Gun Background Checks
    No More FOMO: Social Media Causes Depression, Loneliness - Study
    Tags:
    social media, memes, fascism, neo-nazism, Sex Workers, Neo-nazis, porn, pornography, Tumblr, Tumblr
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Fairest of Them All: Sneak Peek at Mr & Miss Albinism Kenya Beauty Pageant 2018
    Fairest of Them All: Sneak Peek at Mr & Miss Albinism Kenya Beauty Pageant 2018
    Drones Away: Trumping Obama
    Drones Away: Trumping Obama
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse