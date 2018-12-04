Rudy Giuliani Accidently Lends Trump's Haters a Hand, Leaves Twitter Laughing

Automatic hyperlink generation, coupled with the ingenuity of netizens, played a dirty trick on the US president's lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, who went on a rant against Special Counsel Robert Mueller on Twitter.

Netizens dissatisfied with US President Donald Trump's actions just received an unexpected gift from a member of the Trump team, Rudy Giuliani, who accidently created a hyperlink in his Tweet by neglecting the space between sentences. Resourceful "Trump haters" quickly bought the hyperlink's domain and wrote a single sentence there — "Donald J. Trump is a traitor to our country", which due to Giuliani's mistake was then shared with his 200,000 subscribers.

Mueller filed an indictment just as the President left for https://t.co/8ZNrQ6X29a July he indicted the Russians who will never come here just before he left for Helsinki.Either could have been done earlier or later. Out of control!Supervision please? — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) November 30, 2018

READ MORE: Trump Lawyer Giuliani: US Sanctions May Lead to ‘Successful Revolution' in Iran

While Trump's lawyer didn't comment on the mistake, netizens were keen to laugh at Giuliani, who had earlier served as an informal cybersecurity adviser to the US president.

Hey cyber security expert: you may want to check your URL. https://t.co/qZuIoOX7Rr — Karl Bode (@KarlBode) December 3, 2018

In charge of cyber security??? Thanks @RudyGiuliani — Kathie Sharp (@kathiesharp) December 4, 2018

Most twitterians lauded the person who bought the domain and captioned it.

I’d just like to say to the creator of that link pic.twitter.com/lYsi96zLUH — Jenna Schwartz (@jennaschwartz) December 4, 2018

Did you click on his accidental hyperlink? Someone registered it and it’s brilliant. — The Fearless Blogger (@faryl) December 4, 2018

Some social media users noted that it was refreshing to hear the "truth" from Giuliani for a change.

Several Twitter users suggested that Trump's lawyer might be a secret member of the so-called "Resistance", which allegedly sabotages the US president's "dangerous" initiatives from within the White House.

Resistance Rudy. Who knew? — Pete Logan (@peteloaf67) December 4, 2018

One twitterian even posited that it might have been a message from Giuliani to Mueller, simply concealed as an angry rant about his investigation.