Michelle Obama Reveals Queen Called Protocol Rubbish

The former US first lady, who’s now touring with her memoir in the UK, has spilled some details about her encounters with the British monarch. During the public talk in the UK, she also reminisced about her school years, when she was slammed for talking “like she was white”.

Michelle Obama, who has already sent shockwaves across Twitter with revelations about the White House while promoting her book Becoming, has now revealed something about the woman in power from across the pond. The wife of former US President Barack Obama shared some details about the human side of Britain’s longest-serving monarch, Queen Elizabeth II.

The former first lady already dedicated several pages in her autobiography to Queen Elizabeth II when she related the story of an exchange between them about uncomfortable women’s shoes during a state dinner in 2009.

During a recent event at the Southbank Centre's Royal Festival Hall in the UK, Michelle Obama also disclosed the Queen’s attitude to royal protocol. She spoke there about visiting Windsor Castle in 2016 together with her husband, who was the US president then. She felt nervous about accidentally breaking the protocol rules, but the monarch eased her concerns with only one phrase.

"I had all this protocol buzzing in my head and I was like 'don't trip down the stairs and don't touch anybody, whatever you do' and so the Queen says 'just get in, sit wherever' and she's telling you one thing and you're remembering protocol and she says 'Oh it's all rubbish, just get in'”, Michelle Obama said.

The revelations received a mixed response on Twitter as some netizens doubted her claims about the Queen.

​Meanwhile, others practically exclaimed “I knew it!” Although some were still concerned if the monarch would be happy with Michelle revealing her private remark.

​Michelle Obama used to have a hard time not only because of protocol issues but also with being accused of talking like she was white when she was a teenager, she told London girls from the secondary school in the British capital that she first visited in 2009.

She delivered a speech about her struggles as an overachieving working-class student in her community. She said some even slammed her for the way she talked.

“They said that I talked like I was white, which was another way of saying ‘You think you are better than other people’”, she said.