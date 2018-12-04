Register
    Republican presidential candidate, businessman Donald Trump speaks during the CNN Republican presidential debate at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2015, in Simi Valley, Calif

    Twitter Afire as CNN Boss Hints at 2020 Presidential Bid

    © AP Photo / Mark J. Terrill
    The probability that someone, who heads the broadcaster known for having a feud with the current US president, may jump from television to the White House like Donald Trump did just two years ago has given netizens a good laugh.

    During a podcast with host and political analyst David Axelrod, CNN President Jeff Zucker mentioned the possibility of becoming the US president in 2020. The two discussed a number of topics, including CNN, the future of TV and Donald Trump, whom Zucker made a star with the show he launched while working as head of NBC.

    Discussing possible future career prospects, the media manager joked that he wouldn’t mind working for the Miami Dolphins and dropped hints about his political ambitions, saying “I still harbour somewhere in my gut that I'm still very interested in politics”.

    READ MORE: CNN Slams Trump for 'Continued Attacks on the Media' After Bomb Scare

    The interviewer reminded him of his earlier claims that he might possibly run for the presidential post.

    "So I'm still interested in that. It's something that I would consider”, Zucker confirmed.

    However, his ambitions to challenge Trump, who earlier voiced his intention to seek re-election in 2020, have been hardly taken seriously online.

    ​Some didn’t like the idea at all, using all kinds of GIFs to express their discouragement.

    ​Others slammed Zucker for losing touch with reality.

    ​CNN has clashed with Donald Trump on a number of occasions since he first threw his hat into the race for the Oval Office. The US president has accused them of spreading “fake news” and portraying the US in an “unfair and false way” to the rest of the world, while CNN has urged Trump to stop vilifying the media.

    This feud reached new heights after the midterm elections on November 6. The White House recently revoked a press pass for CNN reporter Jim Acosta, after an incident, where he refused to give up the microphone during a Trump press conference, engaging in a verbal feud with the US president. The news network filed a suit against the Trump administration, demanding the restoration of Acosta's pass.

    In a recent Twitter rant, Trump even suggested launching a “Worldwide Network” to counter CNN's reporting.

