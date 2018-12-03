Video of Headbutt Brawl at Pittsburgh Steelers Game Goes Viral, Prompts Outrage

While local police are investigating the violent clash between fans, reportedly filmed at the game between Pittsburgh Steelers and Los Angeles Chargers on December 2, a video of the ruckus in the stands has gained more than 2 million views on Twitter.

The clip, first posted by Steelers fan Kate Brendel, according to the local Pittsburgh branch of CBS, has drawn hundreds of comments and over 1,000 retweets. The clip shows several fans, who are wearing Steelers jerseys, starting a confrontation at Heinz Field during the game, which their team lost.

​Many slammed the violent behavior in the video, which included the throwing of beers and fans striking each other; one man headbutted another in the face, which seemed to spark the rest of the ruckus.

Local police say they are investigating the incident, according to CBS; however there have been no reports about charges or citations.