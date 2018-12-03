Twitter Grills Trump Over His Verbal Attack Against Cohen

According to Trump, Cohen seeks to avoid being sent to prison for the misdeeds he committed – unrelated to the current US president, of course - and is simply making up “stories” in order to make a deal with the court.

US President Donald Trump mounted a veritable Twitter assault on his former personal lawyer Michael Cohen who has recently accepted a plea deal with Special Counsel Robert Mueller admitting he made false statements during his testimony to Congress, and allegedly answered Mueller’s questions about Trump's business with Russia.

According to Trump, Cohen is making up “stories” in order to strike a deal with the court and avoid serving time in prison for “all the terrible things” he did that are “unrelated to Trump.”

“Michael Cohen asks judge for no Prison Time.” You mean he can do all of the TERRIBLE, unrelated to Trump, things having to do with fraud, big loans, Taxis, etc., and not serve a long prison term? He makes up stories to get a GREAT & ALREADY reduced deal for himself, and get….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 3, 2018

….his wife and father-in-law (who has the money?) off Scott Free. He lied for this outcome and should, in my opinion, serve a full and complete sentence. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 3, 2018

Many Twitter users however took a dim view of Trump’s rhetoric, pointing out that Cohen was known as Trump’s “fixer”, and appearing reluctant to believe that Cohen’s alleged misdeeds weren’t related to Trump.

He was your fixer, Bigly. — Andrew Goss ✊USAF✊ (@Goss30Goss) December 3, 2018

Your personal attorney for how many years? Yes, he is going down and he is taking you with him. #MuellerKnowsEverything — 🌊Ellen70🌊 (@LynnEllen70) December 3, 2018

Haha… I LOVE the “unrelated to Trump” part. He’s your fixer. I can’t stop laughing. pic.twitter.com/xDdU32YBes — Judi Fixler (@FixlerJudi) December 3, 2018

He was your PERSONAL lawyer for over a decade. He followed your directions. — Douglas Carver (@CarverDouglas) December 3, 2018

A number of people also poked fun of the way Trump spelled “scot-free”, making it look like a person’s name, and how the president apparently misspelled the word “taxes”.

For all those asking Scott Free is the brother of Trumps' accountant: Tax Free — John Kearney (@jayakay20) December 3, 2018

Who is Scott Free? According to White Pages, there are 605 Scott Free's in America. Can you narrow it down a bit? — Eric Miller (@EJMiller707) December 3, 2018

READ MORE: Cohen Pleads Guilty to Perjury of Congress, Trump Calls Him Liar

As Trump’s personal attorney for more than a decade, Cohen role in the Trump Organization included several projects, including tentative plans for a Trump Tower in Moscow. In August, Cohen pleaded guilty to other federal charges involving his businesses, bank fraud and his campaign work for Trump.