WATCH Man Billed as Having 'World's Longest Tongue' Lick His Forehead

Yagya Bahadur Katuwal of Nepal claims his tongue is the world's longest; he's able to lick his own forehead.

Yagya Bahadur Katuwal, a 35 year-old school bus driver from the city of Urlabari, is famous in Nepal thanks to an amazing ability — he can reach his forehead with his tongue, the YouTube channel Caters Clips stated.

He became famous after a video of him licking his forehead emerged online. Yagya's friend was behind the filming and he revealed that the trick was possible because the man had only one tooth.

He noted that the skills were 'weird, yet amazing.'