WATCH Tyson Fury Sing at Press Conference After Fight With Wilder

During the conference, Fury praised his opponent and expressed hope that everyone enjoyed the fight as much as the boxers did, finishing his speech by singing The American Pie by Don McLean.

Earlier on Saturday, Tyson Fury failed to take the heavyweight WBC crown away from the undefeated American champion Deontay Wilder, though he managed an impressive comeback which ended the match in a draw and won him the admiration of many boxing fans.