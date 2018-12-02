Viral Photo of 'Smallest Bird on Earth' a Fake, Turns Out to Be Paper Cut-Out

The image of a bird with a false claim, "This is the hummingbird topaz, the smallest bird on Earth" posted underneath, appeared for the first time on a French Facebook page called Observe, and since being uploaded, it has been shared over 37,000 times.

The viral image of the crimson topaz hummingbird, which is depicted sitting on a tiny stick that a human's hand is holding, has been found to be fake, as it is a paper cut-out, the French online journalism project 'The Observers' stated, debunking the myth.

In reality, the paper cutout bird was drawn by Indian artists Nayan and Vaishali.

The image first surfaced on a Lyon-based Facebook page called Observe on October 30 with a caption: "This is the hummingbird topaz, the smallest bird on Earth."

Topaz hummingbirds are an extremely miniature species, though they can not be labelled the smallest birds on Earth, while in fact, the bee hummingbird, which is only six centimetres long, is considered to be the tiniest.