Viral Photo of 'Smallest Bird on Earth' a Fake, Turns Out to Be Paper Cut-Out

The viral image of the crimson topaz hummingbird, which is depicted sitting on a tiny stick that a human's hand is holding, has been found to be fake, as it is a paper cut-out, the French online journalism project 'The Observers' stated, debunking the myth.
In reality, the paper cutout bird was drawn by Indian artists Nayan and Vaishali.
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
156/365, Number One Hundred fifty six from our 365 days of miniature art ~ Crimson topaz Hummingbird….. SAVE NATURE SAVE WORLD.. The crimson topaz (Topaza pella) is a species of hummingbird in the family Trochilidae. This species can be found in Brazil, Colombia, French Guiana, Guyana, Peru, Suriname, and Venezuela….. #365dayschallenge #miniature #papercut #paperart #papercutting #papercutartist #paperbird #crimsontopazhummingbird #hummingbird #hummingbirdsofinstagram #birdlovers #ornithology #nationalgeographic #dstiny #birdsofinstagram #birdstagram #artistsoninstagram #artoftheday #dailyinspiration #dailydrawing #bluebird #artsy #follow #nvillustration #etsy #365feathersproject @instagramru @nuts_about_birds @birds.nature @worldofartists @natgeocreative @etsy @art.magazine @strictlypaperart @boredpanda
The image first surfaced on a Lyon-based Facebook page called Observe on October 30 with a caption: "This is the hummingbird topaz, the smallest bird on Earth."
READ MORE: 'Perverts': Shock as Epidemic of Cat-Maiming Rocks Sweden
Topaz hummingbirds are an extremely miniature species, though they can not be labelled the smallest birds on Earth, while in fact, the bee hummingbird, which is only six centimetres long, is considered to be the tiniest.
All comments
Show new comments (0)