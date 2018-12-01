‘Revenants’: Khabib, DiCaprio Take a Photo Together After Champions League Match

UFC star Khabib Nurmagomedov and Hollywood celebrity Leonardo DiCaprio met after the Paris Saint-Germain vs. Liverpool football match in France on Wednesday.

Both celebrities were spotted at first in the VIP seats, watching the game. According to TMZ, Nurmagomedov was invited there personally by the team owners, and the UFC champion got better seats than Leo or Rolling Stones singer Mick Jagger. Also in attendance was Didier Deschamps, who coached France to a 2018 World Cup football championship.

A whole host of celebrities were spotted at the Parc des Princes last night, watching the PSG v Liverpool game! 👀



✅Leonardo DiCaprio.

✅Mick Jagger.

✅Khabib Nurmagomedov.

✅Didier Deschamps. pic.twitter.com/anrKRtepNl — Betfred (@Betfred) November 29, 2018

DiCaprio and Nurmagomedov met after the game and, according to Nurmagomedov, spent some time discussing UFC. The sportsman told his Instagram followers that DiCaprio “knows about UFC more than me.”

Social media users were fascinated by the meeting, kidding about DiCaprio’s best-known movie roles and Khabib’s strength.

It’s nice to see that you guys are friendly now pic.twitter.com/87pfwnEjRU — Arthur Gustafson (@ArtieG687) 30 ноября 2018 г.