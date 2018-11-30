As leaders of the member countries of G20 have gathered in Buenos Aires for an annual meeting, they are not only bringing with them their security, family members, etc., but also their "steel friends", which is traditionally one of the more sensational things discussed by the media.

Argentinian TV channel Mira TN has called Russian President's limousine "a real bunker on wheels".

President of Russia appeared in his Aurus limousine, which was revealed for the first time during the Russian President Inauguration ceremony on May 7. It weighs around six tons, 5, 5 feet (1, 6 meters) tall and 22 feet long (6, 7 meters).

The "bunker" covered in armor plating with horsepower, varying from 600 to 860 by different estimations, was designed by the Russian Central Research and Development Automobile Institute, which was assisted by the Porsche and Robert Bosch companies.

The Presidential Aurus fleet program reportedly costs around $192 million, while the price for the civilian version of the vehicle reaches up to $160,000.

For now, it is only available in the limousine size of the Russian President's vehicle. However, shorter versions are expected, including sedan, minivan and SUV, according to Autoblog.

Earlier in July Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in his Aurus at a meeting with US President Donald Trump in Helsinki, prompting comparisons in American media outlets of Putin's Senat Kortezg with Trump's "the Beast". The latter is reportedly 18 feet long (5, 4 meters) and 5 feet tall (1, 5 meters), has armor plating, bulletproof windows and Kevlar-enforced tires.