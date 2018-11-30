Elon Musk Rekindles Hopes for Electric Supersonic Jet

The concept of a vertical-takeoff-and-landing electric jet aircraft was previously mentioned by Musk, with the entrepreneur claiming that he has beenthinking about designing such a plane for about nine years.

US-basedSouth African entrepreneur and SpaceX founder Elon Musk has apparently once again managed to stoke speculations about making an electric supersonic plane with no more than a brief, non-committal message on social media.

“One day,” Musk tweeted in response to Twitter user FaZe Censor inquiring when he is going to “make planes faster.”

One day — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) 30 ноября 2018 г.

​This comment evoked a positive response from some people.

Others rushed to bombard Musk with questions — sometimes serious, sometimes snarky — about his future plans.

Earlier in November, Musk said in an interview with Recode news website that “a supersonic vertical-takeoff-and-landing electric jet would be interesting to do at some point”, adding that he’s been pondering the concept of such craft “for nine years.”