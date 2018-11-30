Elon Musk Rekindles Hopes for Electric Supersonic Jet

US-basedSouth African entrepreneur and SpaceX founder Elon Musk has apparently once again managed to stoke speculations about making an electric supersonic plane with no more than a brief, non-committal message on social media.
“One day,” Musk tweeted in response to Twitter user FaZe Censor inquiring when he is going to “make planes faster.”
One day— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) 30 ноября 2018 г.
This comment evoked a positive response from some people.
30 ноября 2018 г.
I’ll drink to that pic.twitter.com/Iq9xWJrt8X— Wholesome Police (@mlord7000) 30 ноября 2018 г.
Others rushed to bombard Musk with questions — sometimes serious, sometimes snarky — about his future plans.
When are you doing the SpaceX AMA, it's weeks overdue. Also, we SpaceX fans really want to know more about Starship changes.— Richard Phelps (@RichardPhelps9) 30 ноября 2018 г.
When are you going to make cars that don't endanger everyone in their vicinity and service centers to fix the lemons you pump out, brah.— StockPriceBro (@NotStockPricBro) 30 ноября 2018 г.
Since you love saving the world are you going to help save the oceans too? 😟— Jessica Kimrey (@oddbeauty42) 30 ноября 2018 г.
But when are Tesla motorcycles coming 🤯— 6Foot4Honda (@6Foot4Honda) 30 ноября 2018 г.
Earlier in November, Musk said in an interview with Recode news website that “a supersonic vertical-takeoff-and-landing electric jet would be interesting to do at some point”, adding that he’s been pondering the concept of such craft “for nine years.”
