Register
05:48 GMT +330 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Meteor glowing as it enters the Earth's atmosphere. Elements of this image furnished by NASA.

    Biblical History? Researchers Say Blast ‘Devastated’ Ancient Middle East

    © Fotolia / Vadimsadovski
    Viral
    Get short URL
    111

    A “cosmic airburst” comparable to the Tunguska phenomenon might have annihilated an ancient Middle Eastern civilization in a split second, new research proposes.

    The analysis of 3,700-year-old evidence from Jordan’s Tall el-Hammam Excavation Project indicated a “high-heat” explosion which had “devastated approximately 500 square kilometers” north of the Dead Sea, wiping out a civilization which had existed for thousands of years at the time.

    READ MORE: Strange 'Cigar-Shaped' UFO Spotted on VIDEO Coverage of California Fires

    As the team of researchers didn’t find any impact crater, they assume that the destruction was caused by a low-altitude meteor airburst not more than 3,280 feet (1 kilometer) above the ground. The explosion was so powerful that the zircon contained within the civilization’s pottery sublimated into a gas, while the pottery itself turned into glass. Such a process could have been caused by temperatures of up to 7,230 degrees Fahrenheit (4,000 degrees Celsius).

    Radiocarbon dating at the site indicated that mud-brick walls “suddenly disappeared around 3,700 years ago, leaving only stone foundations.”

    Footage uploaded on website Mutual UFO Network shows mysterious lights hovering above popular US beach resort
    © Screenshot/UFO Zone
    Strange Lights Filmed Above US Beach Resort Spark UFO Theories (VIDEO)
    Unlike 1908 Tunguska event, researchers say the explosion happened in a highly populated area and may have killed between 40,000 and 65,000 people who inhabited Middle Ghor, the 25-kilometer-wide circular plain in Jordan.

    The highly fertile soil of Middle Ghor was left barren because of the heat and was then salted by the briny anhydride waters of the Dead Sea after a tsunami was caused by the airburst. It took almost 600 years for the area to recover, the researchers estimated.

    “That the most productive agricultural land in the region, which had supported flourishing civilizations continuously for at least 3,000 years, should suddenly relinquish, then resist, human habitation for such a long period of time has begged investigation,” the project’s website states.

    The researchers theorized that the disaster may have been described in the Bible as the destruction of the ancient city of Sodom. The Tall el-Hammam site has long been a candidate for the “Sin City,” which was destroyed by heavenly wrath, according to the Book of Genesis. However, no final conclusion has yet been made.

    Related:

    Hair-Raising Footage Pops Up of 'Triangle UFO' Devouring Lightning Storm
    Strange 'Cigar-Shaped' UFO Spotted on VIDEO Coverage of California Fires
    Probe Launched After Pilots Report Light Speed UFO Sightings in Irish Sky
    Mysterious Light Ball: UFO Spotted Near Australia’s Toowoomba (VIDEO)
    Florida UFO Sighting Turns Out to Be Parachute Practice Session (VIDEOS)
    UFO Alert? WATCH ISS Cameras Pick Up Strange Anomaly in Space
    Tags:
    blast, meteor, history, Dead Sea, Middle East, Jordan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Chernobyl & Pompeii: 2018 Historical Photographer of The Year Names Finalists
    Chernobyl & Pompeii: 2018 Historical Photographer of The Year Names Finalists
    US Invades Migrants’ Text Message Conversations
    US Invades Migrants’ Text Message Conversations
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse