'Vladimir Trump': Netizens Roast US Journal for Awkward Mistake

A US newspaper accidentally called Russian President Vladimir Putin "Vladimir Trump." The mistake was noticed by the internet community and set Twitter abuzz.

The Wall Street Journal has released a correction after calling Putin by US President Donald Trump's last name.

"Vladimir Putin is president of Russia. An editing mistake erroneously identified him as Vladimir Trump in an earlier version of this article. (Nov. 29)," the publication noted at the bottom of an article reporting Trump's decision to cancel a planned meeting with Vladimir Putin at the G20 summit in Buenos-Aires, Argentina.

The mistake attracted the attention of many users on Twitter, as they found it amusing.

This means WSJ editors read “Vladimir Trump” and did not blink 😳 — John Wellington Ennis (@johnennis) 29 ноября 2018 г.

Maybe Russia, too. Maybe. — BCNT (@BCNThomson) 29 ноября 2018 г.

— stefan g (@stefandg) 29 ноября 2018 г.

Not sure it's an error 😏😏😏 — 🇨🇦 karenskorner 🇨🇦 (@Livinat40) 29 ноября 2018 г.

— Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) 29 ноября 2018 г.

Previously, Trump said via Twitter that he had scrapped the one-on-one meeting with Putin after being briefed on the Kerch Strait incident.