'Badass' Chuck Norris Spotted Bromancing With Hungarian PM Orban (VIDEO)

Being invited to the country by a charity group, Norris, known for portraying the toughest characters on TV and in movies, received a distinguished reception by the country's main politician. It turned out the two had more in common than meets the eye.

When renowned Hollywood star Chuck 'Badass' Norris and his wife arrived in Budapest at the invitation of the charity Hungarian Baptist Aid, they probably didn't expect to be met by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban himself. Still, the two seemed to have found common ground fairly quickly as Norris shared he read about Orban so much that he felt he knew the man already.

As they sat and talked, the two men found even more similarities. Hungary's PM shared that '90% of the comments' about him and his policies are negative, noting that 'liberals' hate him even more than Trump. Norris, who has faced the fury of the 'Trump-haters' himself, over support for the US president, could probably relate.

The actor and the prime minister also took a ride around town, with Orban doing all the driving. The Hungarian politician later invited Chuck Norris, who has a black belt in Brazilian jiu jitsu and Judo, to watch the training session of the elite Hungarian anti-terrorist forces, which left the Hollywood star impressed.

'I have seen training all over the world and this is the best demonstration. The best I've seen!' Norris shared.

Chuck Norris first became known for his tough-as-rock characters in TV series and movies, such as 'Walker, Texas Ranger', showing off some impressive fighting styles and endless determination. His second wave of fame came as netizens started inventing various 'facts' describing the 'badass' nature of the renowned actor. Norris himself finds them amusing and even retold his favourite one in 'The Expendables 2' motion picture.