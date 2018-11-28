Kim Kardashian, Kanye West Bashed for 'Obnoxious', 'Wasteful' Private Jet

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and Kanye West have just reached the next level of extravagance by revealing their posh private double-decker Boeing.

In a series of Insta-stories, Kim Kardashian gave her 120 million followers a glimpse into the luxurious mode of transport that was given to Kanye West by Team Adidas for his Yeezy brand – a private Boeing 747 with a seating capacity of 660 people.

Showing off several bedrooms, a lounge zone, guest rooms, dining area, work-out space and even the ‘Yeezy floating office’, Kim said: ‘So this is what a private 747 is like, you guys. I’ve never been on one before. Oh my god, there’s bedrooms everywhere. No big deal. This is like endless’.

Many fans flooded social media with posts full of anger and shock and called it ‘obnoxious’ and ‘unnecessary’, citing climate concerns:

Kim Kardashian posted on her story about flying on a private 747.



All I’m thinking is what a waste of jet fuel, resources, environmental harm, etc etc etc.



Smh. So obnoxious and unnecessary. — Paige Flugge (@Paigeyyybabyy) 26 November 2018

I’m missing the connection. @KimKardashian and @kanyewest donate 500000$ to wildfire relief efforts, but take a 747 airplane privately. Will someone explain to them how the climate crisis work? Please? — Hanne Borris (@HanneBorris) 26 November 2018

@KimKardashian @kanyewest renting an entire 747 for themselves is so unbelievably wasteful it makes me sick. Leaving a much larger carbon footprint than they need to. You have the power and wealth to travel sustainably, and instead you do the opposite.For what? An instagram flex? — samantha (@sam_durham) 26 November 2018

Can someone calculate the carbon footprint of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West taking an EMPTY "luxury 747" to some far flung location? Seating capacity: 660. — velоurаzure (@velourazure) 27 November 2018

Dear @KimKardashian & @kanyewest. You just boarded a private(!)747 for a 'long flight'. How much did it cost you, 2-3 million dollars? Maybe it would be fair if you donated an equivalent amount to help the climate recover from the several hundred tonnes(!) of CO2 you just caused pic.twitter.com/bFNxJrFtqj — Eline Van Doninck (@ElinevDoninck) 26 November 2018

Others, however, leapt to defence of the Kardashian-West couple, saying that they are entitled to spend the money they make the way they want to:

It's their money! can't they spend as they please? we do live in a free Society — Donovan (@DonovanStephens) 27 November 2018

If I had that much money I’d do that too, that’s freaking awesome — Eydun Karnee (@aidencarneyash) 26 November 2018

Why can't they do what they want without having to explain or apologize for spending money THEY make? — Flattery Operated (@Vitale_IVplay) 28 November 2018

People need tho get over the jealousy!! This couple worked hard to get what they have so it is their business how they choose to use it. People travel in their cars unnecessary, but do not complain about using gas, etc. This world is full of negative people. — Sheila Baltimore (@srbritton2012) 28 November 2018

Kanye West always ahead of time 🐐 for using a 747 as his private jet, soon it will be the only 747 left in the sky 😁



The glee in Kim Kardashian’s voice though 🔥💓 she truly loves her husband 💝 pic.twitter.com/YL8DoxYSqQ — Ogechi🌚👑 (@OKardashWest) 27 November 2018

Ye renting an entire private 747 is a whole mood. @KimKardashian pic.twitter.com/eWlONjiMzk — Libby 🧡🦃 (@egracep2013) 26 November 2018

The couple has yet to respond to the public backlash.

Nearly two weeks ago they faced much criticism for hiring a private team of firefighters to save their house from California wildfires, even though TMZ reported that the couple’s decision had saved the entire neighbourhood.

During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show last week, Kim explained the reason why she hired them:

‘I feel like we were really blessed to have the help of the firefighters that we did. And our house is right on the end of a big park. So the whole park had caught fire and if our house went, then every other house would go’, she explained, admitting that it was a ‘luxury’.

Kim also announced that she had donated a whopping $500,000 to the firefighters and relief fund helping victims of the wildfires.