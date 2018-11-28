Trump Trolled: Social Media Applauds Indian Teen for Showing Mirror to US Prez

An 18-year-old girl from India’s Assam is winning hearts on the internet for taking on US President Donald Trump over his recent tweet where he seems mixed up between the weather in the US and global warming.

New Delhi (Sputnik): A Indian teen is winning praises from across the globe for schooling US President Donald Trump on the difference between weather and climate. The picture of 18-year-old Astha Sarmah and the thread showing her response to a Tweet by Trump are splashed all across news portals and social media.

On 21 November, the president of the United States tweeted, 'Brutal and Extended Cold Blast could shatter ALL RECORDS — Whatever happened to Global Warming?' to which the teenager from India's north-eastern state of Assam responded by tweeting 'I am 54 years younger than you. I just finished high school with average marks. But even I can tell you that the WEATHER IS NOT CLIMATE. If you want help understanding that, I can lend you my encyclopaedia from when I was in 2nd grade. It has pictures and everything.'

I am 54 years younger than you. I just finished high school with average marks. But even I can tell you that WEATHER IS NOT CLIMATE. If you want help understanding that, I can lend you my encyclopedia from when I was in 2nd grade. It has pictures and everything. — Astha Sarmah (@thebuttcracker7) November 22, 2018

Astha's retort is trending on social media with more than 6,000 retweets and has been liked 25,000 times and counting.

I am sad the President Trump is not listening to the community of thousands of scientists. They do not assume, but give us information based on thier hard work and prolonged study. — BC (@BCTML) November 28, 2018

Good job. All the teenagers in the world should take up cudgels against those who deny science and how climate change is affecting everyone.

— Innate Thoughts (@innatethoughts) November 27, 2018

You totally win the internet today!! I’m so proud of you!!

— Grace Adele (@Graceadele) November 25, 2018

Thank you Astha! pic.twitter.com/qxTNw9d0NV

— Marcel Brozio (@marcelbrozio) November 26, 2018

As an Assamese I'm really really proud of you dear astha.. love you from Sadiya.

Well said. #Trump is a lying charlatan; he knows the truth of his oppression.