17:43 GMT +328 November 2018
    Faryal Makhdoom

    Amir Khan's Wife Fires Back at Being Called 'Bad Muslim' After Stunning Display

    Although some called Faryal Makhdoom out for hypocrisy after she showed up on a red carpet shortly after her Muslim pilgrimage, many -stunned by her looks - rose up in her defence.

    Amir Khan's wife, Faryal Makhdoom, has struck back against Instagram trolls branding her ‘a bad Muslim’ in comments below a snap of herself and her better half from the OK! Beauty Awards on Monday.

    Last night ❤️ @ok_mag

    Commenters rushed to rebuke her over the perfectly glamorous display, which came just days after she completed her Muslim pilgrimage to Mecca, Saudi Arabia, the so-called Umrah.

    ‘One day in allah’s [sic] house wearing nikab and the next with legs out. Drake wrote 0-100 real quick for you dear sister,’ one of Faryal’s subscribers wrote, prompting her reply:

    'Don't be listening to Drake boo, it's haram too’, the raven-haired beauty shortly quipped back, thereby getting  across that it is no less sinful. 

    The comments referred to a picture in which Faryal cuts her best angles clinging to her husband Amir, as the couple pose on a red carpet earlier this week. Both turned up at the OK! event wearing smart outfits: Khan sported a black dinner jacket teamed up with a bow tie, while Faryal stunned in a monochrome ensemble of a see-through blouse and a floor-length atlas skirt with a high split.

    'Sad am not judging but you just wasted yr time n money’, another expressed her criticism, with Faryal responding in a tongue-in-cheek manner:

    Emily Gurr
    © Photo: emmgurr/instagram
    Double Evacuation: Aussie Model Hit By Motorbike in Bali After Recovering From Dengue Fever

    'That's definitely not judging babe.'

    ‘Hypocrite’, another subscriber chimed in, with another one pressing on:

    ‘Inchallah Allah accept your Umrah. I don’t understand sister why are you showing your legs and non-Muslim clothes after Umrah.’

    Many, however, rushed to share words of support to counter a storm of negativity:

    ‘Allah calls us to his home when he wills. Its not when WE want to go! Who is anyone to say she wasn’t ready to go?!?’ one fired back at a remark that Faryal might have perhaps gone to Mecca too early.

    ‘What a beautiful looking couple Masha’Allah!… Please ignore the haraam police. They talk as if they are free of sins and the purest of Muslims. Enjoy your life to the fullest girl!’ another noted.

    💙

    The couple has just returned from their pilgrimage to Suadi Arabia, where they ‘completed Umrah and did tawaaf’s for our children and parents’, Amir Khan, former unified light-welterweight world champion, wrote on Twitter below the shared Mecca pictures.

    Faryal and Amir, who tied the knot back in 2013, welcomed their second daughter, Alayna, on 24 April, a sister for their firstborn 4-year-old Lamaisah. Their relationship has been tarnished by rumours of infidelity, with the two splitting last year during Faryal’s pregnancy. In a public war of words, Faryal also accused Khan's Pakistani parents of bullying her for not being a good Muslim, before the couple finally reconciled several months later.

