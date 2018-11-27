Twitter Ablaze as Trump Slams 'Rogue Prosecutor' Mueller, 'Gang of Angry Dems'

Special Counsel Robert Mueller started his investigation almost 1.5 years ago but has still failed to present evidence proving alleged collusion between Donald Trump's presidential campaign and Moscow. One of Mueller’s most promising witnesses, Paul Manafort, has recently been accused of lying to the FBI, despite a plea deal.

The US president unleashed fury at Special Counsel Robert Mueller in a series of Tweets in which he blasted his 'one side' view of the 2016 presidential elections and accused him of working with a 'gang of Angry Dems'. In an apparent reference to recent accusations against Paul Manafort, he slammed Mueller for allegedly ruining the lives of people who 'refuse to lie [for him]'.

The Phony Witch Hunt continues, but Mueller and his gang of Angry Dems are only looking at one side, not the other. Wait until it comes out how horribly & viciously they are treating people, ruining lives for them refusing to lie. Mueller is a conflicted prosecutor gone rogue…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 27, 2018

Trump also stated that Mueller, whom he called a 'conflicted prosecutor gone rogue', is doing grave damage to the US Criminal Justice system and said that the investigation had already cost the US budget some $30 million, but had yielded no results.

….The Fake News Media builds Bob Mueller up as a Saint, when in actuality he is the exact opposite. He is doing TREMENDOUS damage to our Criminal Justice System, where he is only looking at one side and not the other. Heroes will come of this, and it won’t be Mueller and his… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 27, 2018

….terrible Gang of Angry Democrats. Look at their past, and look where they come from. The now $30,000,000 Witch Hunt continues and they’ve got nothing but ruined lives. Where is the Server? Let these terrible people go back to the Clinton Foundation and “Justice” Department! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 27, 2018

The president's Twitter rant didn't pass unnoticed by the social media users, who were quick to respond. Many of them disagreed with Trump, arguing that holding criminals accountable doesn't mean ruining their lives.

Holding someone accountable for their crimes isn’t ruining their lives if they are guilty!https://t.co/mXBYhfIeKy — Ryan Hill (@RyanHillMI) November 27, 2018

Some Twitterians alleged Trump was responsible for more ruined lives than the special counsel…

Did Mueller take children away from their parents..throw teargas at women and children, condone a man being dismembered alive, support racism… oh wait! That’s you! You’re the one mistreating people. That’s already out! #resign — Golf Grammie (@golfgrammie) November 27, 2018

…and that Trump was a greater threat to the US justice system.

You're the one doing damage to our justice system and the country as a whole. Mueller will look at whatever needs to be looked at and he doesn't care what party ppl are from — Donna L🦋🍁 (@DonnaLfromNY) November 27, 2018

Many social media users threatened Trump that he would be next on Mueller's indictment list and that he would 'inevitably' end up in prison.

We will see when he delivers his indictments. Mueller is a consummate professional with integrity. You have no idea what that is but is serves a prosecutor well. You can’t escape the inevitable. Save the embarrassment. Resign and go back to the trump Tower of Babel — American Veteran (@amvetsupport) November 27, 2018

We have a Fake President That has gone rogue,who is a Traitor to America

& is scared of Dictaters! 3 of your pals are going to Prison 39 indictments & 191 charges filed & Your avoiding Mueller! Your going to Prison for tax evasion pal!

So Take Dis Wit Cha⤵️🧢💪🏽💕🇺🇸🌊🏳️‍🌈 pic.twitter.com/uMyfVCTkPb — wisewiz ✊🏿✊🏻💕 (@wisewiz) November 27, 2018

Some even suggested that Trump should stay silent, as his Tweets could be used as evidence in a future case against him.

You do realize every tweet can be used as evidence right? Perhaps you should consider using your right to be silent. But then, go ahead and keep tweeting. 😄😄😄 — StefT💗♿ (@Steft50) November 27, 2018

Still, many people disagreed with claims that Mueller would be able to prove Trump's alleged misdeeds, noting that the 1.5 year long investigation had failed to find any proof of his alleged ties to Moscow.

FARCE! No evidence has been presented after years of investigation by organizations w/ massive resources & contacts FBI, U.S. intelligence apparatus, huge news networks & media, Democrat Party, Hillary’s campaign, U.S. Congress, and a once-in-a-decade Special Prosecutor pic.twitter.com/bSL7ttpjX1 — Wayne Dunlap (@wdunlap) November 27, 2018

Mueller was hired for only one thing “to make President Trump”. If he is looking for the truth. He would finish within a month after he started. I think it is. Collusion between Mueller and Dems. That should be investigated — DJT IS MY PRESIDENT (@TrueCoptic) November 27, 2018

Others called on the US president to shift his attention from Mueller to doing his job.

What other side? You and your cronies and criminal family are the names in this investigation. There's nobody else to investigate when it comes to collusion and treason. Get your sh#t together and be the president that some ppl voted for. Spend your time doing something positive — Tiffany Meador (@TiffanyMeador2) November 27, 2018

Stop obsessing over Mueller and do something responsible. Try to help the people from GM who are getting laid off, try helping the poor and homeless in our country, try getting along with our allies. Do something constructive for once in your life. — Debocratic🌊 (@_Spike27_) November 27, 2018

Several netizens urged Trump to calm down, saying that if he has done nothing wrong, then he has nothing to fear. They argued that Mueller is merely doing the job he was assigned to do.

I believe it’s called doing his job. Again if you’ve done nothing wrong then you have nothing to fear. Quit spreading disinformation (intentionality spreading false and/or misleading information) — Kathie Johnson (@Kjohnsongodems) November 27, 2018

He's no saint. He's doing the job he was hired for. You should try it. — 𝓕𝓪𝓴𝓮 𝓜𝓮𝓵𝓪𝓷𝓲𝓪 (@FakeMelania) November 27, 2018

Special Counsel Robert Mueller began his investigation into allegations that US President Trump's team had colluded with Russia in order to influence the outcome of the 2016 presidential elections in May 2017, but has so far found no proof of the alleged crime. Instead, he has found several members of Trump's team guilty of several other crimes, unrelated to the alleged collusion.

In a recent dramatic turn, Trump's former campaign manager, Paul Manafort, was accused of lying to the FBI and Mueller when testifying. This happened after he reached a plea deal with the special counsel, in exchange for dropping some of the charges against him in September 2018.

Donald Trump has attacked Mueller's investigation on multiple occasions, claiming that it had turned into a 'phony witch hunt' and that all it does is ruin the lives of people that Trump brought to Washington to help him better govern the US.