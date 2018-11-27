Register
21:34 GMT +327 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Kim Kardashian attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination exhibition on Monday, May 7, 2018, in New York

    Kim K Super-Fan Battles Flesh-Eating Bug After Failed Bum Lift to Look Like Idol

    © AP Photo / xxx/Invision
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 01

    A huge Kim Kardashian fan who ended up at death’s door after a nearly failed bum-lifting surgery has undergone a second one to approximate the perfect looks of his idol.

    Jordan Parke, from English West Midlands, spent two months dealing with the consequences of his first implant surgery, conducted in Turkey – severe necrosis, with the flesh-eating bugs leaving him “in unbearable pain” and with a huge hole in his right bum cheek, The Daily Mail reported

    The mishap, however, did not put him off further experimenting with his body: after finally healing his sores, Jordan flew again to Turkey, to a notorious clinic in Izmir, the one where British mother, Leah Cambridge, died in August after succumbing to three heart attacks in wake of a botched Brazilian butt lift.

    Jane Park
    © Photo: janeparkx/instagram
    Teen Lotto Winner Claims Bum Lift Op Left Her Swollen 'From Head to Toe'

    This time, 27 year-old Jordan forked out another £5,000 to enlarge his bum using his own body fat, and appeared quite happy with the result. He noted that the Turkish clinic ‘does have a good reputation’ despite ‘awful’ happenings there, while no UK surgeon would have the courage to make his posterior as large as he would like it to be.

    He went still further, saying he is determined to stop at nothing to achieve a perfect derriere, similar to US reality star Kim Kardashian’s, and even surpass hers. ‘My aim is to one day have a bum that Kim K is jealous of’, he detailed.

    READ MORE: Miss Bum Bum Lets Her Main Assets Out to Congratulate Russian Team

    'Now I'm back from having my second surgery I couldn't be happier so far. I had more fat transferred into it to give it a better more perky shape’, he said, urging thinking about the risks first thing. ‘I did and my life was worth risking both times’, quipped Jordan, who had his first surgery when he was just 17, and says nearly every muscle of his face has been twisted.

    Jordan identifies himself as a gay man, but shops for clothes in both male and female departments. He has so far undergone 80 cosmetic procedures, including chin implants, Botox injections, and nose jobs,  which have cost him overall as much as £130,000.

    Related:

    Kim Kardashian Reveals Kanye's Discontent Over Her Racy Photos
    Kim Kardashian: Kanye Likes Trump, But 'Doesn’t Know About the Politics'
    California Fires Force Thousands Including Kim Kardashian to Flee Their Homes
    Tags:
    looks, model, expenses, business, surgery, money, Kim Kardashian, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Участница во время финалов всероссийских конкурсов красоты «Топ модель России 2018» и «Топ модель PLUS 2018» в Korston Club Hotel в Москве
    Russian Top Model and Top Model Plus Finals Show Off Impeccable Beauties
    US Invades Migrants’ Text Message Conversations
    US Invades Migrants’ Text Message Conversations
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse