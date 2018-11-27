Corpse Bride: Indian Man Marries His Dead Fiancée at Her Funeral (GRAPHIC VIDEO)

A 24-year-old Indian man has promised to stay single for the rest of his life after his girlfriend died in a bus accident in Tamil Nadu, southern India.

Extremely graphic footage of a grief-stricken man marrying his deceased girlfriend in India was unearthed online this week.

At the funeral-cum-wedding ceremony, he can be seen performing a ritual in line with Indian traditions, in front of dozens of mourners, putting red powder on the parting of his fiancée’s hair and applying a red dot on her forehead as a symbol of marriage.

WARNING: The following video is graphic and may offend sensibilities

The two were dating for years and were preparing to tie the knot when the young woman died in a bus accident in the southern state of Tamil Nadu. In a somewhat macabre bid to fulfill his promise to keep her in his life forever, the man decided to marry his dead fiancée.