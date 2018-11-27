Twitterverse Shatters as Trump Claims People Compared Him to Elvis Presley

During a Monday rally in Tupelo, Mississippi – where the King of Rock and Roll was born – President Donald Trump made a bold claim, saying it was only his hair colour that stopped him from being a genuine Elvis Presley lookalike.

“I shouldn’t say this, you’ll say I’m very conceited because I’m not but other than the blonde hair, when I was growing up they said I looked like Elvis. Can you believe it? I always considered that a great compliment,” he told the crowd.

Pres. Trump, in Tupelo, MS, the birthplace of Elvis Presley: "Other than the blonde hair, when I was growing up they said I looked like Elvis…I always considered that a great compliment." https://t.co/NkJuIoh4fP pic.twitter.com/uBAzhWwA9G — ABC News (@ABC) 26 November 2018

Such a humble comparison set off a real firestorm on social media, with netizens not seeing any resemblance:

This just in from Graceland: Elvis Reacts to Trump thinking he looks like him…. pic.twitter.com/gUQAtC1ZkY — Biff Rendar (@biffrendar) 27 November 2018

Wait Trump just told the crowd in Tupelo that when he was young he resembled the young Elvis? pic.twitter.com/mbZSv6afMy — Clara Jeffery (@ClaraJeffery) 26 November 2018

Keep Elvis out of your mouth! At no time did you or do you look even remotely like Elvis. Oh and he served in the ARMY. No Bone Spurs 🍄 pic.twitter.com/rIB0sQDekW — S.Hardy (@shardy13) 26 November 2018

Others bombarded the internet with tonnes of memes in a bid to imagine a Presley-Trump hybrid:

Yea that’s him pic.twitter.com/Xrk2tVJ8mx — alex montejano (@alexmontejano52) 26 November 2018

Same same, but different…but still same pic.twitter.com/Ghnv9GN70v — alex montejano (@alexmontejano52) 26 November 2018

Some were left dumbstruck and couldn’t find any words to express their feelings, thus resorting to their arsenal of gifs:

Trump’s remark comes nearly two weeks after he posthumously honoured Elvis with the country’s highest civilian commendation, the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

During the ceremony at the White House, he seemingly went off-script to share a personal fun fact about The King’s performance in Las Vegas – and landed in yet another gaffe.

“The fans were ripping the apart. Screaming, they were going crazy and they announced ‘Elvis has left the house,” he misquoted the famous line, which is actually ‘Elvis has left the building’.