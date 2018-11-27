‘Beware the Blood Trees': Netizens Mock White House Christmas Decor (PHOTOS)

First Lady Melania Trump unveiled the White House's 2018 Christmas decorations on Monday, providing the internet with just the right amount of material it needed to fire off a trolling campaign for the holiday season.

Upping the game from 2017's questionable hall of white trees, Trump opted for a more Christmas-like vibe that resulted in the creation of red topiary trees set up near a hall that leads to the East Garden Room.

— Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) November 26, 2018

​However, this pop of color, which more than 30,000 guests will be able to check out in person throughout the holiday season, didn't exactly sit well with netizens. In fact, many likened the new-age trees to scenes from Stanley Kubrick's "The Shining" and murdered characters from "Sesame Street."

​Buckle up, folks, it's a bumpy ride (mostly) filled with blood and vampire references.

— Oliver Willis (@owillis) November 26, 2018

— Ian Craig (@ArgusICraig) November 26, 2018

— Approximately Jane (@sgtjanedoe) November 26, 2018

— Paul Rudnick (@PaulRudnickNY) November 26, 2018

— Lizzie Anne Parker (@PinehurstRare) November 26, 2018

— Roland Scahill (@rolandscahill) November 26, 2018

​Some even joked that FLOTUS' design choice was the first image from NASA's mission to Mars.

​Rest assured, there were no actual red cones spotted on the Red Planet as NASA's InSight Lander successfully touched down on Mars Monday. It was a lot less red than one might have expected, in fact.

Outside, a look-alike of "Simpsons" character Sideshow Bob was spotted at the White House.

— Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) November 26, 2018

​Other Christmas decorations include nods to "Be Best," Trump's public awareness campaign against cyberbullying, and the 18-foot Christmas tree, which is adorned with over 500 feet of blue velvet ribbon embroidered with the names of each US state and territory.

How ever will Melania beat her 2018 decor? Stay tuned.