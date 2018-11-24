Topless Emily Ratajkowski Joins Pre-Christmas Sales Rush (PHOTO)

The model and actress has celebrated the beginning of the pre-Christmas shopping season, making up a third of annual retail sales, in her signature way. The Instagram babe has teased fans wearing nothing but two tiny patches and several strings in an attempt to promote her swimsuit line.

Emily Ratajkowski has let her fans know that the feast of compulsive consuming, separating Thanksgiving and Christmas, is finally here with a revealing bikini photo. She posted the picture on the Instagram account of her swimwear brand. Wearing tiny panties from her own collection, she let the bra go to the delight of her Instagram followers.

It is hard to say whether the promotion boosted online sales, as most of the comments came from users, who are, let's just say, less interesting in buying and wearing bikinis than they are in taking them off. But there was no shortage in praise and admiration.

“The beauty of the queen,” one user posted.

Another attested love saying “Extreme beauty.”