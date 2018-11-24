Register
01:47 GMT +324 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Gibbon on Birth Control Shocks San Diego Zookeepers With Mother of a Surprise

    Gibbon on Birth Control Shocks San Diego Zookeepers With Mother of a Surprise

    © YouTube/ZooBorns
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 20

    A female ape and her mate welcomed a seventh baby to the San Diego Zoo, despite the mother routinely receiving chemical contraception and showing no visible signs of pregnancy to the facility’s employees.

    Eloise the siamang gibbon and her mate Unkie unexpectedly expanded their family on November 12 when the 37-year-old gave birth to the first newborn siamang the San Diego Zoo has seen in over 12 years, according to a press release.

    A white-handed gibbon cub is seen in his enclosure in Schoenbrunn Zoo in Vienna, Austria June 7, 2018.
    © REUTERS / Leonhard Foeger
    Skeletons of Extinct Gibbon Discovered in Ancient Chinese Tomb

    Due to the duo's genes being "already well represented in the zoo siamang population," Eloise was forced to receive routine birth control as part of their Species Survival Program (SSP). While the contraception is said to have worked successfully in pregnancy prevention for a number of years, its failure came as nothing short of a shock to those tasked with caring for the siamangs. 

    "We're not certain why birth control didn't work in this case, but as with humans, it is not uncommon for contraceptive failure to happen from time to time." Jill Andrews, San Diego Zoo animal care manager, expressed in the sanctuary's release.

    Endangered Newborn Javan Gibbons Hand-Reared by Indonesian Rescue Centre
    © YouTube/Caters Clips
    Endangered Newborn Javan Gibbons Hand-Reared by Indonesian Rescue Centre

    The baby's arrival came as even more of a shock because Eloise reportedly "showed no outward signs of being pregnant." Officials are nonetheless elated by the youngster's presence.

    While the two gibbons' genes runneth over by SSP standards, siamangs remain endangered (as are all gibbon species) due to habitat loss brought about by logging and agriculture. In addition, the killing of adults in order to nab their offspring for the illegal pet trade is yet another reason it's rare for a siamang gibbon to make it past 25-30 years of age in the wild. 

    Those itching to know the baby's gender and more information about its health will unfortunately have to wait a few weeks until the young gibbon receives its first full exam. One can, however, keep up with Eloise, Unkie and many more primates through the zoo's "ape cam."

    Related:

    Young Giant Panda Makes Most of Snowfall at Smithsonian National Zoo
    Safari Park Barf: Lion-Watching Newborn Lets Loose at Zoo
    India’s First Tiger Translocation Fails; Sundari to be Kept in Zoo
    Unbearable Pain: Bear in Zoo Suffers From Hangover
    Brash Baboon Foiled in Attempt to Throw Himself at Girls Visiting Zoo
    Tags:
    ape, sanctuary, childbirth, wildlife, endangered species, zoo, birth control, San Diego Zoo, United States, California
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: November 17 - 23
    US Invades Migrants’ Text Message Conversations
    US Invades Migrants’ Text Message Conversations
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse