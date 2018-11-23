WATCH: Hawaii Burger Restaurant Shuts Down After Employees Cook Rat on Grill

Hawaii-based Teddy's Bigger Burgers restaurant chain recently closed down one of its Honolulu locations after video surfaced on social media showing a now-former employee grilling a rat at the eatery.

The short video, which was posted on SnapChat several days ago, shows two employees messing about as one appears to be grilling a rat, occasionally flipping the rodent across the stovetop with a spatula. The clip includes the caption, "I think it's time to quit teddys."

It's unclear when the footage was actually filmed, though.

Hawaii News Now reported Wednesday that Teddy's closed down its Mapunapuna location after being informed of the video. Both the employee that filmed the incident and the one who opted to grill the rat were fired, AP reported.

Richard Stula, the president of the restaurant, told Hawaii News Now that in addition to the dismissals, it would also be shutting down the location in order to completely clean and replace any and all equipment and utensils.

"We are horrified that a former teenage employee would conduct themselves in that way and make such a video, of which we are investigating its authenticity," Stula said, adding that a corporate team would be sent to the diner to complete an inspection and an audit before reopening its doors to the public.

Teddy's is also working with a pest control operator to determine whether or not the restaurant has a rodent problem, and with legal consultants to discuss possible further legal action against the former employees.

"DOH appreciates the remedial and proactive efforts undertaken by the restaurant owner to protect public health," Peter Oshiro, Hawaii's environment health program manager, told AP. Hawaii's Department of Health, which previously gave the establishment a passing grade on its previous inspection, is expected to examine the restaurant on Friday