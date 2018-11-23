Twitter Cracks Up After Fox News Admits Hillary Clinton is Not 'Like Herpes'

The conservative 24 hours news network issued a formal apology to the former secretary of state after a guest compared her to the common sexually transmitted disease.

Speaking to his audience on Thursday, Fox News anchor Arthel Neville issued a direct apology to Mrs. Clinton, telling her that a guest's inflammatory remarks were completely inappropriate. "We are all Americans, and that is the focus and we want to reiterate that we do not condone the language that Anna Paulina just displayed here, and we apologize to Secretary Clinton for that," she said. "Fox News does not condone her sentiments," she added.

In an earlier segment, speaking to anchor Rich Leventhal, Paulina commented on his 'amazement' that Clinton continues to appear in the news with an off-colour, inappropriate joke, quipping that Clinton "won't go away, she's like herpes."

Leventhal immediately Paulina off and apologized to viewers for her remarks, which he said were inappropriate. "We are going to wrap this segment a little bit early because of the language that was used in the segment, and we apologize to our viewers for that," he later said.

Social media users instantly divided along party and political correctness lines over Paulina's remarks. Many, including pro-Trump Republicans and Democrats alike, shamed her over the comments, or praised Fox News for shutting her down.

Some weren't as eager to condemn the Clinton-basher, however, saying they weren't offended and "appreciated a moment of #humanity and #humour" made in the off-colour analogy. Others still accused Fox of bias, saying that among the liberal anti-Trump networks, similar comments directed at the president would be praised, not reprimanded.

Finally, many took a more 'comedic' approach, claiming that Paulina's offensive comment was really "a compliment," or arguing that she should have directed the comments at Bill Clinton, who has been accused of sexual misconduct throughout much of his career.

