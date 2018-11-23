Mind-Blowing Optical Illusion in Thanksgiving Turkey VIDEO Recipe

This entertaining optical illusion arrives just in time for Turkey Day, when Americans from every walk of life turn to online cooking tutorials to prepare traditional holiday meals.

A Reddit user going by the name Dently has spotted an optical illusion hidden in a cooking video released in 2015.

To spot the trick, it is necessary to stare at the centre of the broth in the pot for 20-30 seconds; after that, the turkey will deceive the eyes and start moving, the Redditor explained, commenting on the shared video.

His post managed to gain almost 20,000 likes and hundreds of comments.