'Thanks-To-Me-Giving': Twitter Afire After Thanksgiving "Trumped"

While netizens in the US were eating their turkey and pumpkin pie, the President gave them something else to tear into when he offered his personal version of the traditional “Things I’m thankful for” list with something “tremendous” in it.

Asked a conventional question during his stay at his Florida residence Mar-a-Lago, where he had Thanksgiving dinner, Donald Trump opened up about things he is thankful for. After beginning with an anticipated answer, "a great family", he gave himself an extra-large helping of self-congratulation, and got mercilessly roasted online for his words.

“I’ve made a tremendous difference in the country. This country’s so much stronger than it was when I took office and you wouldn’t believe it,” he said, also adding that the US “made a lot of progress”.

He also boasted about the praise he got from his counterparts all around the world.

“I mean you see it, but [it's] so much stronger that people can’t even believe it. When I see foreign leaders, they say, ‘We cannot believe the difference in strength between the United States now and the United States two years ago',” he revealed.

When asked what he's thankful for, Trump's answer is essentially….himself.



"I've made a tremendous difference in this country." pic.twitter.com/24Y9YH4u6b — Robert Maguire (@RobertMaguire_) 22 ноября 2018 г.

​This self-centred Thanksgiving speech triggered a storm on Twitter, as some insisted Trump had managed to give a new meaning to this holiday.

Should call it ThanksToMeGiving — Sandy Gottstein (@SaveRDemocrazy) 22 ноября 2018 г.

Trumps aMErica — Char (@Saltlifeismine) 22 ноября 2018 г.

​Others slammed the US President for his giant ego.

Has there ever been a person with a bigger unjustified ego? — Mitch Middleton (@MiddletonDreams) 22 ноября 2018 г.

I am thankful that my dog just broke my tv so that I don’t have to hear anymore of Trump’s self-righteousness. His ego is bigger than a Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade balloon. — Monique Tweets (@ScreenCaffeen) 22 ноября 2018 г.

Trying to imagine any President other than Trump using those words….can't. No one talks like that. If nothing else his Presidency has given me a deeper understanding of just how easily influenced people are. Scary thought really. — Matthew May (@TweetMatthewMay) 22 ноября 2018 г.

