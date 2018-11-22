News Outlet Debunks Viral Midterm Election Results Mystery Photo

A thorough examination of the photo revealed that a large number of the marked Republican congressmen actually got re-elected rather than being voted out during the midterms, and some of them weren’t even members of Congress at all.

A viral image which allegedly depicts the unfavourable results of the latest US congressional elections for Republican opponents of Obamacare was exposed as false by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Earlier, a group photo featuring US President Donald Trump and Republican members of Congress who voted to repeal the Affordable Care Act was disseminated on Twitter, by people claiming that all congressmen who got voted out during the 2018 midterm elections were marked with red X’s.

Photo taken last year after the GOP controlled House of Representatives voted to repeal the Affordable Care Act. Everyone with an X has either been voted out or didn’t run because they knew they would be. pic.twitter.com/3fJatXGw08 — Think 4 yourself (@billm727) November 17, 2018

HERE IS TRUMP WITH GOP HOUSE MEMBERS WHO VOTED TO END OBAMA CARE. THE RED "X" MEANS THAT GOP HOUSE MEMBER WAS DEFEATED IN THE RECENT HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVE ELECTIONS. GOOD RIDDANCE! pic.twitter.com/Uct6ncGBwi — Steve Olguin (@srolguin) November 20, 2018

Someone posted this & I just have to share it here… This photo was taken after House GOP voted to repeal The Affordable Care Act. Those with red x’s over faces have been VOTED OUT. 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 Happy Thanksgiving. 👊🏻#VoteOutGOP #BlueWave pic.twitter.com/ohuU4ALjjm — DAC (@SteadyOnDC) November 17, 2018

However, a Daily Caller review of the people depicted in the photograph has revealed that “more than half of the Republican members of Congress in question were re-elected in 2018”, while some of the people marked with an X weren’t even members of Congress at all.

According to the article’s author Emily Larsen, the photo was originally tweeted by Nicholas Kitchel, who works for the progressive non-profit group the Hub Project.

He quickly took down the image after it became apparent that the picture contained “several errors”.