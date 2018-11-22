'Make it Hurt': Russian Police Raid Underground BDSM Club (VIDEO)

A video reveals the unlicensed club's peculiar patrons being forced to lie face-down on the floor as police peruse the premises.

Several videos have emerged of police raiding an unlicensed night club somewhere in Russia. What made the establishment especially 'underground' was its BDSM theme: the acronym refers to bondage and discipline (B&D), dominance and submission (D&S), and sadism and masochism (S&M).

The video shows a large number of women in fetish gear and their fully-clothed male clientele, forced to lie face down on the floor as the police sweep the establishment.

"It's a BDSM club, you can make it hurt," one of the policemen can be heard saying jokingly on the video, as his colleague tries not to step on the people lying on the ground.

The proprietor, as is often the case when unlicensed clubs are raided, was nowhere to be found, the media reported.

Настало время новостей из #Хабаровск. Там всё плохо. Сотрудники правоохранительных органов прикрыли БДСМ клуб.

•

Потому что боль должна быть одна — Хабаровск. #bread_news #khv pic.twitter.com/gvljugjFKE — Bread News (@news_bread) 21 ноября 2018 г.

​The exact location of the club is undisclosed, but social media users speculated that it may be either in Rostov-on-Don or Khabarovsk.

Bread News posted explicit images of the "inventory" of fetish equipment being used in the club.