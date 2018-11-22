UK Mall Apologises to Visitors Shocked by 'Polar Bear Sex' Display (PHOTO)

A shopping centre in the Isle of Man greeted customers with a winter display featuring polar bears; however, they were arranged in a way more appropriate for mating season than the holiday season.

A UK shopping mall located on the Isle of Man had to issue an apology after putting up a conspicuously-posed set of polar bears; the adults appeared to be having sex.

The customers' reaction to the display turned out to be mixed, ranging from "amused" to "disturbed," and often both at the same time, Metro reports.

"Went to Tynwald Mills today and was quite amused yet disturbed by their placement of their Xmas polar bears," one customer said on Twitter.

Many enjoyed the display, and came up with their own puns and jokes.

"It seems Tynwald Mills wish us all a Merry F***ing Christmas," one customer said. "Gives a new meaning to riding the Polar Express."

Many visitors said they were not offended at all.

"Well, I thought it was class. If anyone got offended they need to get a life. It sure made me laugh," one customer said.

Youtube / CGTN Shopping Spree: Chinese Man Takes Ducklings to Mall

"I completely understand some people may have been offended by the display and the bears had to be told to refrain themselves," said another, adding that "I thought it was hilarious and harmless for the short time they were allowed to play mummy and daddy."

However, the shopping centre eventually reacted to the less amused visitors' complaints and issued a statement, thanking the customers for "getting a little too into Christmas this year."

"We'd like to thank our customers for getting a little too into Christmas this year with our Polar Bears in the atrium and can reassure you the display has changed somewhat since setup," the statement said. "Apologies to anybody offended by our somewhat interactive display."

And how do you think they changed it, exactly?

They put in a newborn cub in Christmas pyjamas, calling it a "Christmas miracle," Metro reports.

"He's a mighty 4st 3lbs, and mum is doing well," the mall said on their Facebook page.