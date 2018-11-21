Register
13:55 GMT +321 November 2018
    Fashion designer Stefano Gabbana during the presentation of their Gold Sponsor Partnership, in Milan, Italy, Friday, Feb. 8, 2008.

    Outrage as Stefano Gabbana Calls China 'Country of Sh*t' Amid Hacking Claims

    © AP Photo / Antonio Calanni
    Viral
    121

    Dolce & Gabbana’s fashion show in Shanghai has been cancelled by the city’s Cultural Affairs Bureau after a handful of scandalous screenshots were unearthed online.

    Italian fashion house Dolce & Gabbana has been receiving much flak over its latest campaign #DGLovesChina, after a series of clips were posted on their social media accounts featuring an Asian model using chopsticks to eat Italian dishes – pizza, spaghetti and traditional Sicilian cannolo.

    But those promo videos, labelled “racist” by many social media users, were just the tip of the iceberg.

    READ MORE: Hadid, Jenner Confirmed for VS Fashion Show Despite Racism, Ratings Claims

    Ahead of the brand’s fashion show in Shanghai, which was scheduled for 21 November, Diet Prada’s Instagram account published screengrabs of a conversation between Stefano Gabbana and Instagram user @michaelatranova in the platform’s Direct Message service.

    The Italian designer appeared to go as far as to call China “the country of sh*t,” brand it “Ignorant Dirty Smelling Mafia” and claim that Chinese people eat dogs.

    View this post on Instagram

    As @dolcegabbana prepares to mount their next runway show in Shanghai this coming evening (7:30PM) and the rest of Instagram fawns over what’s sure to be an overly lavish “love letter” to China, we’ll be wondering if we’ll see chopsticks as hair ornaments, take-out boxes as purses, or even kimonos misappropriated as Chinese costume. Time will tell. For now, we’ll let y’all simmer on this DM between Stefano and Dieter @michaelatranova (chronology is reversed in slides). Word has it that they’re still in the process of model casting (over 200 Asian girls scheduled)…wouldn’t let them walk the show if we were their agents lol. Also, curious what the Chinese government will think of their country being called shit basically…especially considering how strict they are on who to allow to enter the country on work visas based on a thorough social media background checks. • #DGTheGreatShow #DGlovesChina #runway #fashionshow #cancelled #racism #dolceandgabbana #altamoda #rtw #dgmillennials #stefanogabbana #shanghai #chinese #china #wtf #dumb #lame #asianmodel #asian #dietprada

    A post shared by Diet Prada ™ (@diet_prada) on Nov 20, 2018 at 7:05pm PST

    Once the screenshots emerged online, netizens rushed to express their indignation and frustration with the designer and the entire fashion house, saying that “racist” Stefano Gabbana was officially “cancelled.”

    But an apology wasn’t coming: the fashion house posted a statement on its Instagram account, claiming that both the designer’s and the D&G accounts had been hacked, and their legal offices were investigating the matter.

    Gabbana published one of the screenshots, having written “Not Me” in bold all over the pic, with a caption, echoing the brand’s statement: “My Instagram account has been hacked. My legal office is working on this. I love China and the Chinese Culture. I’m so sorry for what happened.”

    The D&G show in Shanghai was subsequently cancelled by the city’s Cultural Affairs Bureau…

    View this post on Instagram

    You saw it here first! What an interesting few hours spent wreaking havoc on @dolcegabbana ’s ill-fated #DGTheGreatShow while sitting on our couch juuling and eating gelato (not with chopsticks) lol. Thank you to @michaelatranova @helenatranova @anthxnyxo for sharing their DMs and to all the Chinese Dieters who furiously updated us with translations by the minute. For anyone that believes their account was actually hacked, see slide #2 of Stefano reposting the same DM on his stories before shit hit the fan. Oh the irony of him loving to cry “fake news” and promptly dishing it out himself via his and the brand IG account. Check our story highlight “#DGTheShitShow” for the full recap. • #DGTheGreatShow #DGlovesChina #runway #fashionshow #cancelled #racism #dolceandgabbana #altamoda #rtw #dgmillennials #stefanogabbana #shanghai #chinese #china #wtf #dumb #lame #asianmodel #asian #dietprada

    A post shared by Diet Prada ™ (@diet_prada) on Nov 20, 2018 at 11:01pm PST

    …with models, who were supposed to take to the catwalk, launching a “Not Me” movement on Weibo, a Chinese social media platform, in a sarcastic nod to his Instagram post:

    During the past several months, Stefano Gabbana has been embroiled in much controversy – from calling pop singer Selena Gomez “really ugly” on Instagram to branding the Kardashian-Jenner clan “the cheapest people in the world.”

