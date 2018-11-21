Register
02:38 GMT +321 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

    Twitter Grills Сomedian Jen Kirkman Over Bizarre New Russia Conspiracy Theory

    © YouTube screenshot
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    According to the comedian, Democrats bashing US President Donald Trump, calling for the abolishment of ICE and generally leaning to the left is what Russia actually wants.

    Comedian Jen Kirkman exploded Twitter on November 18, after she came up with a huge train of thought posted over innumerable tweets, explaining how progressive, leftist Democrats are a weapon of Russia, Kremlin and, of course, Russian President Vladimir Putin himself.

    In case you haven't heard, Russia has been accused of downright putting Donald Trump in the White House — a Republican candidate, and one that could hardly be called a centrist — for the last couple of years. This narrative has become very convenient for the Democrats and their backers, as it allows them to label anyone expressing support for Trump a paid Russian troll, and even call President Trump himself a hideous agent of the Kremlin.

    U.S. President Donald Trump is applauded after delivering his first address to a joint session of Congress from the floor of the House of Representatives iin Washington, U.S., February 28, 2017
    © REUTERS / Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool
    House of Cards: Analyst Explains Why Going After Trump Won't Benefit House Dems
    While many Democrats have dedicated their concentrated and prolonged efforts to countering Trump's policies and calling for investigations into Russian collusion, such as special counsel Robert Mueller's probe, some lawmakers have caught on that people are tired of the same story being told again and again and are desperate for substantive action.

    One of those lawmakers is newly elected Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), who unexpectedly gained popularity and support after she called for accusations about Trump's alleged Russian connections to finally be abandoned, so that Democrats could focus on progressive policies addressing social issues their supporters care about. Ocasio-Cortez also said she will support more left-leaning, progressive challengers to incumbent Democrats, whom she views as "moderates" and "centrists." According to the Daily Dot, such challengers could force incumbent Democrats to adopt more progressive policies themselves if they are to keep their seats in US Congress.

    Enter Kirkman, who believes Ocasio-Cortez is backed by the Kremlin.

    If your reaction was "Wait, what?," then here is our attempt to summarise Kirkman's lengthy Twitter train of thought.

    According to Kirkman, Ocasio-Cortez is "dividing" the Democratic Party by pulling it to the left and downplaying the alleged Trump-Russia collusion. And this is what Moscow wants, she says. Kirkman insists Moscow has commanded its omnipotent army of paid internet trolls to support Ocasio-Cortez and attack and label everyone who disagrees with or criticises her as "sexist" and "racist."

    "I'm not saying anything about HER or she's some kind of Russian agent," Kirkman wrote on Twitter. "I'm saying notice the online hysteria and conversation arising around her. How excited Putin must be that a Dem wants to primary Dems. And he sends in his online trolls to split the party that just got in."

    ​"It's not sexist to point out that her using her platform to attack Dems and minimize Russia investigations is bad for democracy," Kirkman added.

    House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks during a media briefing on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., July 7, 2016
    © REUTERS / Joshua Roberts/File Photo
    Never Nancy: 16 House Dems Oppose Pelosi for House Speaker
    So, apparently, in Kirkman's point of view, an elected official calling on her colleagues to stop talking about Trump and Russia and start tackling actual US problems is playing into Putin's shadowy plans.

    Sadly, what started as a curious, strange but arguably cohesive conspiracy theory quickly devolved into a difficult to follow stream of words.

    "We experienced this level of hysteria with [Sen.] Bernie [Sanders]. He was talked about as the savior who will bring revolution. When criticized, his supporters and bots cried that he was but a simple working man, a victim of the nasty establishment. It's happening with her. She's not a child," Kirkman wrote, referring to Ocasio-Cortez.

    Then she went into a lengthy description of how she has always been "radical" and "vegetarian since 14," and thus no one should call her a "centrist." Those who are interested can read the entire tirade on Kirkman's Twitter here.

    Unsurprisingly, such a cascade of tweets could not go unnoticed by other users, which immediately brought Kirkman to the "Trending" section of the social media platform.

    At this point, we still don't know if all those users are paid trolls or just regular people expressing their opinions.

    Related:

    Jonestown Massacre: Conspiracy Theories Arose Because 'Reality Was Too Horrible'
    Bankrolling the Resistance: The Soros Global Conspiracy Finds New Fuel in GOP
    Despite US Politicians' 'RussiaGate' Silence, Media Conspiracy Theories Abound
    Conspiracy Theories Make ‘Blaming Jews for Problems’ Easy - Labor Organizer
    Entrepreneur Sues Swedish Newspaper for Libel Over "Russian Conspiracy"
    Missing Malaysian Airliner MH370: Most Bizarre Conspiracy Theories
    FBI Closing Down Solar Observatory, Spawns Alien Conspiracy Theories – Reports
    Tags:
    politics, Mueller Probe, alleged Russian meddling, conspiracy theory, US Democratic Party, Donald Trump, Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, Jen Kirkman, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Extraterrestrial: What Life on International Space Station is Like
    Extraterrestrial: What Life on International Space Station is Like
    No Bromance in France
    No Bromance in France
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse