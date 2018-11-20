Christmas Display at UK Mall Sends Out X-Rated Vibes (PHOTOS)

A naughty Christmas display at an Isle of Man shopping mall left shoppers stunned and officials running to get things back in order this week after being alerted to two polar bear models being arranged in manner that suggested they were trying to spice up their respective sex lives.

Photos shared on social media by the shocked customers of the Tynwald Mills shopping center show one polar bear standing right behind another, bent-over bear, suggesting the pair are engaged in a bit of "doggystyle" shenanigans.

"Not my pics, but it seems Tynwald Mills wish us all a Merry F**king Christmas," one netizen wrote. "Gives new meaning to riding the Polar Express!!"

​Although Tynwald Mills has since rearranged the bears and released an apology statement on the matter, it hasn't kept netizens from speaking up.

"Went to Tynwald Mills today and was quite amused yet disturbed by their placement of their Xmas polar bears," wrote Ruth Hogg.

"I completely understand some people may have been offended by the display, and the bears had to be told to refrain themselves," Sharon Leggate, wrote on Facebook. "However, I thought it was hilarious and harmless for the short time they were allowed to play mummy and daddy."

Jokesters also suggested that the setup was an example of "(Pro)creative marketing," and that it gave "new meaning to Christmas is Cumming."

To top it off, one user even spotted a perfectly positioned brown bear in red boots that was bearing witness to the sexual act.

— Sam Turton 🇪🇺🇬🇧 (@TurtonSam) November 19, 2018

​In an additional statement, Tynwald Mills jokingly told Facebook users that while the display may have been a little too X-rated, "the polar bears have had a talking to, and our severe case of ‘Night at the Museum' hopefully won't repeat itself!"