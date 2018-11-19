WATCH: Woman Chases Plane on Bali Runway Before Being Tackled by Staff

Footage of an unidentified woman being restrained after trying to chase down a plane on the runway Sunday at Bali’s Ngurah Rai International Airport has gone viral on Indonesian social media.

According to Indonesian news media outlet Liputan6, the flight, Citilink QG193, was scheduled depart to Jakarta's Halim Perdanakusuma Airport at 7:10 a.m.

"A passenger who was late for her plane broke through the boarding gate that had been guarded by Citilink officers and airport officials," PT Citilink Indonesia Vice President Corporate Secretary & Corporate Social Responsibility Secretary Ranty Astari told Liputan6, confirming the incident.

However, the airline has not stated how the woman was able to bypass airport security and make it to the tarmac. It is also unclear why the woman was late for her flight.

After the woman was restrained, she was allowed to purchase a new ticket for flight QG683 Denpasar to Jakarta's main airport, Soekarno-Hatta, at 4:40 p.m. that same day.

However, Ranty denied that the woman was given a free ticket for her next flight.

"No, it's not a free ticket. The ticket was originally purchased by the passenger," Ranty told Liputan6.