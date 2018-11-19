Female Wrestler Ronda Rousey Bloodied as Rival Charlotte Flair Goes Berserk

WWE Survivor Series fans were left dumbstruck after Charlotte Flair went on a wild rampage leaving her rival Ronda Rousey a bloody mess.

The current RAW Women’s Champion, Ronda Rousey, suffered a devastating beat down after ex-SmackDown Women’s Champ Charlotte Flair elbowed her, leaving her with blood pouring from her mouth and eye at Survivor Series in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Charlotte SNAPPED! 🔥 Can’t believe the marks on Ronda Rousey’s body and the blood, damn that was really good! The destruction of Ronda, surly she’s out of action for a bit after that. pic.twitter.com/H7V9duf28C — Mark (@MarkMaloney86) 19 November 2018

What just happened?@RondaRousey may never be the same after this brutal assault from @MsCharlotteWWE. #SurvivorSeries pic.twitter.com/9VlQOaaIxr — WWE (@WWE) 19 November 2018

In the middle of the bout, Charlotte seemingly lost control, eventually getting herself disqualified for battering Ronda with a kendo stick…

…and hitting her with Natural Selection onto a steel chair and then brutally crushing Ronda’s larynx with it:

Charlotte Flair has just chair guillotined Ronda Rousey.#SurvivorSeries pic.twitter.com/9UrS4L1oSg — GIF Skull (@GIFSkull) 19 November 2018

Earlier, she attacked Ronda so savagely that she slammed Rousey’s face into a turnbuckle…

The violent fight has impressed social media users, who called the Rousey vs Flair clash ‘match of the night’:

Ronda Rousey vs Charlotte Flair🙌🏾🙌🏾 brawl with blood, match of the night so far. #SurviorSeries — Freedom Maseko (@MasekoMaster) 19 November 2018

#SurvivorSeries Thoughts #2

To my surprise the @RondaRousey vs. @MsCharlotteWWE was an absolute killer. The amount of blood and welts told a great story… However, if Charlotte is crazy now it needs to be a new kind of crazy. See @realKILLERkross for example. — TheMightyBenjamin (@Mighty_Benjamin) 19 November 2018

Ronda Rousey was in the fight of her life tonight with a conclusion that reminded old school wrestling. Thats why WWE is the best at what they do. These women fought their hearts out in a very stiff match and Ronda was left all bloodied and bruised in the end #wwenetwork #mma pic.twitter.com/NwK6u1BduV — Chris Avraamides (@Legionnairecsn) 19 November 2018

Many were stunned to see how bloody the bout was:

@RondaRousey out here looking like a vampire with the blood dripping from her mouth… #SurviorSeries — Chattam Smith III (@926CS3) 19 November 2018

Blood in a womwn's---WOAH! WHAT IS UP WITH RONDA'S MOUTH?! O_O #SurvivorSeries — N.B. Yomi (@NBYomi) 19 November 2018

Don't think I've ever seen Ronda Rousey busted up before. #survivorseries #blood — Ian Villa (@ProfessorVilla) 19 November 2018

Ronda kept her undefeated record intact by defeating Charlotte via disqualification. The bout was originally set to pit Ronda against current SmackDown women’s champion Becky Lynch, but the latter had to find a replacement due to concussion-related injuries.