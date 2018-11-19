Register
03:17 GMT +319 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    An early show of the exhibition of English street artist Banksy at the Central House of Artist

    Protest for Art's Sake: US Artist Buys Banksy Mural to Destroy It

    © Sputnik / Sergey Pyatakov
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Ron English, an American artist, expressed his intention to destroy Banksy’s notorious "Slave Labour" mural, which he bought at an auction.

    The American artist bought the Banksy piece at Julien's auction house on November 14 for $730,000 (£561,000) and vowed to whitewash the work as a mark of protest against street art being bought and sold.

    "My idea for this painting is to whitewash it for my good pal Banksy, I only wish I could've spent more money for it," English said.

    "I'm going to paint it white again, I'm done. This is a blow for street art. It shouldn't be bought and sold. I'm going to paint over it and just include it in one of the walls in my house. We're tired of people stealing our stuff off the streets and re-selling it so I'm just going to buy everything I can get my hands on and whitewash it."

    The artist, however, hopes to sell the whitewashed art for a mint of money, according to The Independent.

    An early show of the exhibition of English street artist Banksy at the Central House of Artist
    © Sputnik / Sergey Pyatakov
    'Piece of Art History': Buyer to Keep $1 Mln Banksy Painting That Shredded Itself at Auction
    Previously, "Slave Labour" mysteriously disappeared from London in February 2013, then reappeared for sale at Fine Art Auctions Miami for a half a million dollars. According to the auction house, the artwork was acquired through a legitimate transaction with a "well known" collector. It was then returned to the UK after an appeal from the residents of Wood Green and later sold at an auction in Covent Garden in London. A series of scandalous events associated with this mural continues right up to today, however.

    READ MORE: Banksy Unveils Director's Cut of His Self-Shredding Picture

    The anonymous Banksy character gave an opinion on the kerfuffle on its official website.

    Banksy was asked: "what do you think about the auction houses selling street art?" The artist replied with a Henri Matisse quote: "I was very embarrassed when my canvases began to fetch high prices, I saw myself condemned to a future of painting nothing but masterpieces."

    Banksy commented on the subject through its publicist: "For the sake of keeping all street art where it belongs I'd encourage people not to buy anything by anybody unless it was created for sale in the first place."

    An early show of the exhibition of English street artist Banksy at the Central House of Artist
    © Sputnik / Sergey Pyatakov
    Maybe-Banksy or His 'Little Helper' Caught on Video at Auction During Shredder Prank - Report

    Banksy's "Slave Labour" mural was painted on the wall in Wood Green, north London. It shows a young boy, whose attention is focused on a sewing machine, on his knees making Union Jack bunting. The art is believed to be a thinly-veiled protest against mass-produced London Olympics 2012 souvenirs, calling for an end to exploitation in the name of capitalism.

    Related:

    London Auction Crowd Stunned As Banksy's Balloon Girl Self Destructs
    Was It Russians? Netizens Abuzz Over Puzzling Vanishing of Banksy's New Graffiti
    Banksy Does Paris? Enigmatic Graffiti Artist Blitzes French Capital (PHOTOS)
    Tags:
    artist, mural, auction, art, Banksy, United States, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Sexy Beauty: Ten Hottest Russian Women of 2018 Named
    Sexy Beauty: Ten Hottest Russian Women of 2018 Named
    No Bromance in France
    No Bromance in France
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse