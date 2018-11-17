Register
17 November 2018
    Pam Anderson Wannabe Spends Thousands on Surgery to Break With Bullied Past

    A 24-year-old Swiss lady has completely changed her looks and undergone several surgeries, including three boob jobs to increase her bra size up to 34FF, in an attempt to enhance self-confidence. Her self-improvement journey from being a bullied “ugly duckling” to an Instagram bombshell has cost the young woman $50,000.

    Celine Centino from Zurich has gained more than 50,000 followers on Instagram and almost 44,000 fans on Facebook demonstrating the results of her overwhelming 5-year-long transformation.

    The Sun reports that the young woman has had three boob jobs to increase her bra size from “zero” to 34FF, a nose job as well as cheek, lip and chin fillers. She paid nearly $50,000, she saved up working, to get closer to resembling her teenage idol Pamela Anderson from Baywatch and become more confident.

    READ MORE: Pamela Anderson Spills Beans on 'Romantic Connection' With Julian Assange

    She revealed that she wanted to put the bad memories about her school years behind her. She was bullied for her appearance, flat chest and “too fat” butt, which she now likes. According to Centino, she didn’t want to go to school, where she was beaten up, and often tried to skip class, pretending to be sick.

    “Kids would tell me my face looked like rubbish, my style was ugly, this part of me was not good, that part of me was not good; I couldn't get it right, according to them; they were all mean. They would say I'm ugly, push me and ignore me. I had no chance to show that I'm a great person, they only saw the ‘ugly Celine’,” she said.

     

    She insisted that she took a chance to change what she didn’t like about herself to become happier.

    “I just feel positives from my transformation, I feel so good in my own skin without all the bad memories. If I came across any of my bullies now, I would ignore them. They never gave me a chance, so they don’t deserve to talk to me,” she told The Sun.

