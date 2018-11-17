Register
04:57 GMT +317 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    The Transamerica Pyramid is obscured by smoke and haze from wildfires Friday, Nov. 16, 2018, in San Francisco.

    Wildfires Turn San Francisco Air Quality Into Toxic Smog (PHOTOS, VIDEO)

    © AP Photo / Eric Risberg
    Viral
    Get short URL
    1 0 0

    California schools have been closed, and the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority and the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency announced on Friday that they are offering free bus and light rail services in order to help residents evade the city's poor air quality.

    Getting progressively worse due to the Camp fire in the state's Butte county, San Francisco's air quality has shifted from being "very unhealthy" to "hazardous" over a matter of days after measuring in at 355 on the Air Quality Index (AQI), figures from AirVisual indicate.

    ​The AQI translates daily air pollution concentrations on a numerical scale from zero to 500, with the scale then being divided into six color-coded ranges. Hazardous is the most severe level, ranging with an AQI between 301 and 500.

    The city spent much of the week bobbing between an AQI of 151 and 200 in code red, suggesting children and adults with respiratory-related issues, such as asthma, stay indoors, before the worsening Camp fire plunged the Golden City into a haze of smoke.

    ​According to AirVisual, San Francisco is currently toppling cities such as New Delhi, Mumbai, and Lahore and taking the number one spot for the city with the worst air quality.

    "The Camp Fire in Butte county generated a tremendous amount of smoke," Kristine Roselius, a spokeswoman for the Bay Area Air Quality Management District, told the Guardian. "That smoke is just pouring into the Bay Area right now."

    ​"Warmer air is above the colder air… It acts like a lid. It basically just traps it right there, and we keep getting new smoke," she added, explaining that the air quality is slowly getting worse by the minute because of a temperature inversion.

    "Even the healthy among us are impacted."

    ​The situation has even gotten so bad that Uber drivers are selling N95 respirator masks for $5 a pop. These masks typically sell within the $10 range for a 10-pack.

    ​Officials are expecting for things to improve sometime in the coming week, as rains are forecasted to come in on Wednesday or Thursday, removing much of the pollution from the air, The Mercury News reported.

    More than 600 people are still missing and the death toll in Northern California's Camp Fire has reached 63. A statewide death total sits at 66.

    Related:

    Death Toll in California Wildfire Rises to 63, More than 600 Reported Missing
    Trump to Visit California Saturday to Meet Residents Impacted by Wildfires
    California Electric Company May Be Held Liable for Deadly Camp Wildfire
    US Police Say 130 People Missing, 56 Killed in Disastrous California Wildfires
    WATCH: California Woman Strangles McDonald's Worker Over Ketchup Packets
    Tags:
    Camp Fire, Wildfire, California
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: November 10 - 16
    This Week in Pictures: November 10 - 16
    No Bromance in France
    No Bromance in France
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse