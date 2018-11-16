Britain's 'Most Famous' Muslim Reveals He Disagrees With Praying 5 Times a Day

One of Britain's celebrity exports, former member of the One Direction band, Malik, revealed he doesn't believe one needs to eat a certain meat that's been prayed over a certain way.

Singer and artists Zayn Malik, who comes from a British Pakistani and British-Irish background, is the first British male artist to debut at number one in both Britain and the US with a debut single and debut album.

Growing up in West Yorkshire, Malik went to the mosque and studied Islam. According to the star's recent interview, he believed there are beautiful parts to very religion but he didn't think "you need to read a prayer in a certain language five times a day."

Malik's on-and-off relationship with the US model Gigi Hadid has long dominated news headlines. Hadid, of Palestinian and Dutch descent, has never confirmed her religious affiliation, as opposed to her younger sister Bella Hadid, who in 2017 said she proud to be a Muslim.

Speaking about religion, Malik said he wouldn't call himself a Muslim. He added that even discussions of religion becomes "a religious f**king debacle of philosophers."

"I just want to keep it between me and whatever I believe. I feel like that makes me move through life in a nice way. If I behave well, I will get treated well. That's it," Malik said.

Reactions to the news of Malik no longer being a Muslim poured in on Twitter.

He hasn't joined isis at least. — Joseph🌐👌 (@jlebrech) November 14, 2018​

Me pretending to be surprised that #Zayn Malik doesn't consider himself #Muslim knowing that he's been drinking, partying and dating for years and expressed zero Islamic sentiment ever about anything. pic.twitter.com/3eawPwG8Kk — Salafi 🇮🇷🇺🇸 (@PersianSunni) November 8, 2018​

Zayn Malik doesn’t consider himself a Muslim.



Muslim twitter: https://t.co/NFUycqeh6A — Priyanka’s wedding 💍 ♡ (@Shezaahmed17) November 7, 2018 Welcome to bacon, Zayne. Your life has just begun — JDark (@psh1ft) November 15, 2018​