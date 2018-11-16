Au Naturel: Australian Promotes Naked Hiking With Cheeky Instagram

A healthcare professional from Sydney first called on his fellow Australians to leave their comfort zone and head to the wild a couple of years ago. They responded with a flow of daring snaps from white-sanded beaches, cliffs and deserts, bringing Australian nature’s treasures into the spotlight.

Instagram page Get Naked Australia has gained more than 225K followers, featuring all kinds of butts in a variety of landscapes. While some prefer to pose overlooking mighty valleys from rocks, other showed what the Mother Nature gave him in national parks or beside bounteous bays.

Some prefer a solo caption, but there’s no shortage of group shots and couple photos as well.

The group also promotes naked hiking trips in state parks, encouraging local naturists to “get outside, meet some new people and maybe challenge your comfort zone a little,” and organizes beach rallies to protest against banning such beaches.

The Daily Star reports that the account owner, Sydney healthcare professional Brendan, started the page by chance when he prepared a joke for his fiancée. He put together a calendar featuring naked snaps of himself standing on a mountain. Friends suggested that he set up a themed Instagram account, which he eventually did in 2016.

The account is gaining popularity, as more and more people send the blogger their naturist snaps to be featured on Get Naked Australia, showing their creative side.

“Now I get 20 emails a day from people wanting to be featured. I never expected it to become this big – it was meant to be a bit of fun but has had an amazing impact,” he told the media.