Sign Language Interpreter Nails 'Perplexing F*ckery' of Brexit Deal (VIDEO)

A BBC sign language interpreter has apparently managed to strike a chord with Britons with her performance during the coverage of the recently-unveiled Brexit agreement.

The footage, which quickly went viral on Thursday, features the interpreter conveying what a drama student at LAMDA named Ell Potter described as “the perplexing f*ckery of this situation”.

The sign language interpreter doing the Brexit Agreement on BBC News is perfectly conveying the perplexing fuckery of this situation

​"I think the way she expresses this clusterf*ck is amazing, and it's the most accurate analysis of Brexit I have seen today," Potter remarked.

Her sentiment was shared by many other Twitter users who noted that the interpreter’s expression essentially shows how the British public feels about Brexit.

This is a video of a BBC News Sign Language Interpreter describing #BrexitChaos #BrexitShambles



Yes, this is real. Yes, this is accurate.



pic.twitter.com/zBwEjpJt7q

I don't read sign language but that's still the clearest explanation of what the hell's going on with Brexit that I've seen since June 23rd 2016 — ZoeYaYa (@ZoeYaYa) 15 ноября 2018 г.

if words fail you for #brexit, this sign language terp perfectly describes how everyone feels. @thespybrief — 3:RJbrandenburg (@RJBrandenburg) 15 ноября 2018 г.

It seems the mess that is brexit is much easier for the BBC to convey in sign language than the spoken word…. https://t.co/kNhEe0Dxxy — Frazer Goodwin (@FrazerGoodwin) 15 ноября 2018 г.

Earlier, Theresa May confirmed that Britain would leave the European Union, in line with the schedule.

After more than a year of nerve-wrecking talks on Brexit conditions, London and Brussels have finally produced a draft agreement on the conditions of the British divorce from the bloc.

In June 2016, the United Kingdom voted to leave the European Union in a referendum and is expected to do so by late March 2019, while there are still certain stumbling blocks that impede talks, namely, the Irish border and the post-Brexit UK-EU economic relations, which make a no-deal Brexit scenario a possibility.