SHOCKING VIDEO: Chinese Woman Nearly Gets Run Over By Train Because of a 'Joke'

The woman claimed that she merely wanted to "make a joke", and that she wasn’t aware of the train approaching when she decided to jump on the railway tracks.

A 33-year old woman named Wang nearly got hit by a train at Nanjing South Railway Station while trying to scare her boyfriend.

According to Newsflare, the lady got into an argument with her boyfriend while waiting on the platform, and decided to jump onto the tracks to scare him as she failed to notice that the train was already arriving.

A woman has been punished by police after jumping into the path of an oncoming train in China's Nanjing recently, all to scare her boyfriend after an argument. pic.twitter.com/gMV6Zk6A89 — SHINE (@shanghaidaily) 15 ноября 2018 г.

​"I just wanted to make a joke… Someone pulled me up right after I jumped. I was freaking out after I turned back and saw the train already past my feet," Wang said.

Fortunately, the lady managed to emerge unscathed from this incident; she was also fined about $28 by the police for delaying the train with her antics.