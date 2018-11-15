US Students Apologize to Whataburger For Chaotic Food Fight (VIDEOS)

Students from Texas' Clear Brook High School are issuing an apology gift and letter to a local Whataburger restaurant after dozens of students engaged in a massive food fight at the eatery prior during the weekend.

The brawl, which was captured on cellphone footage by several students, took place late Friday after a football game between Clear Brook and its rival, Clear Lake High School. The Whataburger incident involved students from both schools. According to the Star Telegram, Clear Lake took the win 28 to 6 against Clear Brook.

Videos circulating on social media show scraps of food and drinks being flung out at laughing participants as dozens of others are heard yelling and scrambling to get away from the mess. Students can also be heard talking about needing to get away from the establishment before police arrive on the scene.

​Additional footage shows the aftermath of the incident, with trash covering the restaurant's floor, windows and, of course, seats and tables.

"Brook destroyed Whataburger," Caleb Johnson, a Clear Lake student, says in a clip he posted of the mess. "Oh my god. What are y'all doing?!"

"Y'all disrespectful," another shocked restaurant goer can be heard saying.

​Others on social media also shared pieces of their minds, calling out those who participated in the waste of food.

​According to Travis Watson, a student on Clear Brook's baseball team, the incident started after students from Clear Lake began "throwing ketchup packets and hand warmers at us."

In response to the altercation, Michele Staley, the principal of Clear Brook, sent out an email to parents and guardians, stressing that "poor choices" were made following the Friday night football game, Houston news station ABC 13 reported.

"Many of our students are saddened and embarrassed and want to do something nice for the employees," Staley wrote.

In a letter shared with the station, Roselle Espe, a Clear Brook senior, remarked that "everyone makes mistakes, but it's how we react to those mistakes and learn from them that really matters."

According to ABC13, the gift is expected to be a collection of items that will ultimately make up a "goody bag."

"I am proud that our students have not condoned this unacceptable behavior and have rallied around making it up to the people we may have unintentionally hurt by our actions," the letter reads. "We are Clear Brook, and I hope we've learned to make better choices in the future. I am proud of our student body and proud to see them showing our true core values."

The Clear Creek Independent School District has indicated that an investigation is ongoing and that school administrators will hand out disciplinary measures to those involved.

This incident, however, shouldn't be mistaken as the first of its kind. A Whataburger in Arlington, Texas, in 2017 saw a student spraying patrons with a fire extinguisher after a football game, and in 2013 a San Antonio Whataburger was the scene of food fight after another game, the Star Telegram reported.