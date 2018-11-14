WATCH: US Woman Confronted After Dropping N-Word During Parking Dispute

On Monday, a woman in La Plata, Maryland, hurled the N-word at a man because of the way he pulled out of a parking spot. The altercation, which was caught on video, has gone viral, being viewed almost 90,000 times since it was uploaded on social media Monday.

On Monday, Dawn Lennon posted a video of the confrontation with the stranger on her Facebook account with the caption, "So while leaving the Walmart parking lot my husband was called The N Word, because he didn't move out the parking spot the way she wanted him to. So you know me I chased her down and confronted here."

"How dare she talk to my husband that way and in front of me and my children. The thing I thought was so profound is that she was proud of it and didn't try to deny it. My house was burned down in 2004 by racist and now this!!! I'm so ashamed to live in a country that supports this type of hatred and bigotry," the caption added.

In the video, an unidentified woman wearing a Redskins (American football team) jacket is seen parking her car. When she exits the car, Lennon asks her, "Did you just call my husband the N-word, in front of my children?"

"Yeah, I did," the woman responds, as she pushes the camera while walking toward the Walmart.

After the video was uploaded on social media, the woman was identified as an employee of Potomac Landing Elementary school in Fort Washington, Maryland. However, the identity of the woman in the video has not been confirmed by any sources yet.

On Tuesday, Prince George's County Public School (PGCPS) tweeted, "PGCPS is aware of a video on social media involving an employee. We are working to address parent & community concerns. Diversity & tolerance are our core values. We expect all members of the PGCPS community — administrators, faculty, staff & students — to behave in a respectful manner."

​Although Lennon did not immediately respond to Sputnik's request for comment, she told ABC7 this week that the woman in the video needs to apologize.

​"She needs to apologize to the school system. She needs to apologize to those children. She needs to realize what she did and I don't think she realizes it," Lennon said.