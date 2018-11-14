'Watching Too Much House of Cards': Twitter Rages Over Melania-WH Staffer Tiff

Social media users aren't quite sure what to make of the historically unprecedented news that the First Lady was trying to publicly call the shots on White House staffing policy amid reports that John Bolton aide Mira Ricardel would be fired after a spat with Melania Trump.

A former Trump aide has told Politico that the unrest which has broken out inside the White House after last week's midterm elections is comparable to an episode of the Maury Povich Show, adding that "the only thing that's missing is a paternity test."

First Lady Melania Trump made headlines on Tuesday after a FLOTUS spokesperson cryptically stated that Melania felt that Bolton advisor Mira Ricardel "no longer deserves the honor of serving in this White House." Later, two unnamed White House officials told NBC News that Trump chief of staff John Kelly may also be on his way out after clashing with Melania by denying her requests to promote her aides.

With the White House itself providing little information on Melania's suspected quarrels with Ricardel and Kelly, speculation has become rife on social media.

Some users attacked the first lady, going after her over her suspected lack of experience in national security matters which would justify her interference in White House hiring policy. Others suggested that Melania was suffering from delusions of grandeur, and sees herself as 'Queen' rather than First Lady, or has simply watched too many episodes of House of Cards.

Has a national security background investigation been conducted on Melania Trump?

What’s her employment history?

Who is she working for now?



First Lady Melania Trump has never met the security official she wants fired: official https://t.co/RyfFttZEjq via @usatoday — Richard W. Painter (@RWPUSA) 14 ноября 2018 г.

Oh my gosh I can’t think of anything better for World Kindness Day than having an Eastern European underwear model and mail-order bride involve herself in a natural security issue, fire someone and then tell everyone to BE BEST! Way to go!! — Ana Maria Szolodko (@MadameSzo) 13 ноября 2018 г.

Trump family acting like royalty again



WTF — no one voted for Melania, Ivanka or Jared



Trump backs his wife and decides to fire Mira Ricardel. Her last day will be Friday — Gamora🔥💖 #VoteOutHate 🇺🇸 (@exoticgamora) 13 ноября 2018 г.

Simply put: They think they’re the King and Queen of America. — Nassim (@Nassim424) 14 ноября 2018 г.

Melania has been watching too much House of Cards on Netflix. She wants her part of the power. Be interesting to see who she wants to fire next. Firing her husband would be a hoot. — Barbara Allen (@BarbsNoBarbs) 14 ноября 2018 г.

It’s not stunning a First Lady wants a staffer gone. That happens. What’s stunning is Melania couldn’t get it done privately, behind closed doors. She went to DEFCON 1 and forced her husband’s hand publicly. His choice is capitulation or embarrass her publicly. (More than usual.) https://t.co/YRFmHwSgsE — Philippe Reines (@PhilippeReines) 13 ноября 2018 г.

Others pointed out that it hasn't been made clear whether Ricardel had really been fired, and that Melania Trump's public scuffle with staffers was part of a general situation of chaos at the White House.

The WH likely doesn’t even know the answer to that question. They are a total mess. Hopefully, no one is about to invade us. — David Ballard (@davidgballard) 14 ноября 2018 г.

Some resorted to wishful thinking, suggesting that perhaps the spat will lead to hawkish Trump national security adviser John Bolton getting fired instead.

Plot twist: John Bolton gets fired. — Max Woolf (@minimaxir) 14 ноября 2018 г.

Not everyone is pessimistic, however, with Dilbert creator Scott Adams suggesting the news wasn't such a big deal compared to previous fearmongering by Trump's opponents.