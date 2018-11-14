They See Me Rolling: WATCH Russian Fighter Jet Driven Through Street Near Moscow

The widely produced 4th generation fighter, once serving in the armed forces of over two dozen countries, is one of the USSR's most widely recognized warplanes, but it isn't common that one can see it literally driving through the street of a residential neighborhood, even in Russia.

The director of the city management company in the working class Moscow-suburb town of Lyubertsy has posted a short video on his Instagram showing a tractor pulling the MiG, with its wings detached, along a narrow one-lane street in a sleepy neighborhood.

According to local media, the MiG-29 will be installed as a monument at a square near a former airfield of the 16h Fighter Aviation Regiment, which was based in the area during the Second World War and the defense of Moscow. The site was also the birthplace of the Central Research Institute of the Air Force, with thousands of local residents working to strengthen Soviet and Russian aviation for decades, making the MiG-29 monument a fitting tribute.