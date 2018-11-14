Eric Trump Mercilessly Mocked for Trying to "Make Christmas Great Again"

While his presidential father Donald Trump and sister Ivanka are sending shock waves on Twitter with their activity at the White House, Eric keeps an eye on the clan’s business empire and often remains in their shadow. He received his share of online roasting recently as he decided to embellish the family brand with Christmas magic.

The Trumps have been known for paying a bit too much attention to their family brand, putting these five letters on everything from skyscrapers to candy-bars, dog-collars and scented candles. Ahead of the holiday season, the business empire has appealed to its fans with a special Christmas collection. The Vice President of The Trump Organization and the presidential son, Eric, has attempted to spread a good word about the new items, including a toy helicopter, a mini-Trump Tower and a glass golf set.

​All the ornaments are individually mouth blown, hand-painted and decorated by fine artisans, the description on the website reads. The price of the items Eric Trump advertised starts at $50 apiece.

The set caught netizens’ attention, but it was not the kind one may wish to get. Many mocked the collection and joked about scandals around Donald Trump, including Mueller’s probe.

If you shake the trump tower globe does it snow indictments? — Proud_lib_get_over_it (@r_chadrick) 13 ноября 2018 г.

Anything in handcuffs? — DLap (@treyandfin) 12 ноября 2018 г.

​There were those who submitted their own designs.

​Some aimed their ire at The Trump Foundation.

​Others just trashed the set as an example of poor taste.

God imagine having taste bad enough to buy something like this. — Zeeeems (@zehmslice) 12 ноября 2018 г.

“You know, the trouble with bad taste is you can’t explain it to someone who has it.”

— Gene Wilder, Something Wilder — Widgett Walls (@Widgett) 13 ноября 2018 г.

Nothing teaches kid the true meaning of Christmas like gaudy reminders of someone else’s wealth — William Fugate 💊👨🏼‍🔬 (@VanHealyn) 13 ноября 2018 г.